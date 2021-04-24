National Work Zone Awareness Week: A Reminder to Drive Safely

Carson City, NEV. – With major highway improvement projects across the region, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol are reminding motorists to drive safely in road work zones, including during National Work Zone Awareness Week held April 26-30.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits will continue as NDOT resurfaces multiple sections of Interstate 80, U.S. 93 and other northeastern Nevada highways. State road construction conditions are available by logging onto nvroads.com or calling ‘511’ before driving.

NDOT places work zone signage, reduced speed limits, temporary rumble strips and safety barriers, electronic radar speed signs, overhead lighting and more to enhance visibility and safety of highway work zones.

Fines can also be doubled for speeding in marked work zones when workers are present.

“Avoid distractions and focus on the road. Watch out for workers and equipment,” Nevada Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jeffrey Howell explained. “Remember, fines can be doubled in work zones. Slow to posted speeds, buckle up, and use due care. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility. It’s the courteous thing to do, the right thing to do, and the lawful thing to do.”

National Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration to bring national attention to motorist and worker safety and mobility in work zones.

SAFE WORK ZONE DRIVING TIPS

Plan ahead and give yourself time to reach your destination.

Nevada law doubles the penalty for speeding, up to $1,000, in any marked road construction or maintenance work zone when workers are present.

Always slow to posted work zone speed limits and slow for and obey construction signs and flaggers.

Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance from cars ahead, traffic barriers, construction equipment and workers.

Watch for and follow all warning, lane/ramp closure and construction detour signs, and be prepared to change lanes or merge as directed by road signs or flaggers.

Always buckle up and do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or while sleepy or distracted.