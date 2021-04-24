Microbe Formulas Simplifies Protocol to Better Facilitate Healing

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Discontinues Comprehensive Protocol to Save Customers Time and Money

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas, a wellness company, has reviewed six months of customer feedback and demand, and as a result has adjusted their protocol selection. To focus on offering more affordable, simplistic solutions, the company has discontinued their Comprehensive Protocol.

Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of Microbe Formulas, explains, “The most common concerns we have received from our customers is affordability of the protocol and the volume of products to take. Our team released the Foundational Protocol six months ago to bridge this gap. After being received with great results by a wide majority of our customers, we are ready to make the Foundational Protocol our focal point for healing.”

The Microbe Formulas Comprehensive Protocol was a ten-month, five-phase program that addressed intense levels of chronic illness. The Foundational Protocol is a four-month, four-step protocol. It follows the same sequence as the Comprehensive Protocol with similar results but minimizes the total products and cost.

Davidson adds, “Like the Microbe Formulas Comprehensive Protocol, we have designed the Foundational Protocol to first focus on drainage, mitochondrial health, and gut support. Then, after laying down that foundation, we move forward to detox in a specific order. The Foundational Protocol provides a simplified version with the same efficacy and benefits.”

Microbe customers currently on the Comprehensive Protocol can still continue and finish the program under the guidance of Microbe support representatives. Microbe Formulas will honor the discounted prices of phase kits for all affected individuals so this transition will not disrupt any ongoing health journeys.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.