Learn about frogs at MDC May 11 virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Frogs” is probably not the first answer that comes to mind when people are asked to list things that make spring and summer enjoyable. However, our warm-weather months would definitely be different – and very likely, not as pleasant – were it not for the variety of frogs that live around us.

People can learn more about frogs at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Naturalist Notes: Frogs of Missouri.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on May 11 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program, which is part of the nature center’s “Naturalist Notes” series of online programs, is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177122

Frogs are amphibians, which means they have life cycles that are comprised of in-water and out-of-water components. As if that wasn’t interesting enough, think about all the additional insect pests we’d be bothered with if frogs weren’t feeding on them.

And, finally, warm-weather months in the Ozarks just wouldn’t be the same without the deep croak of a bullfrog rolling in from a distant pond or the high trill of smaller frogs from elsewhere on the landscape.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.