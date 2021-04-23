Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic shift scheduled Monday on Mandan construction project

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Temporary gravel roadways will be in place Monday on Mandan Avenue, Old Red Trail, and North Dakota Highway 1806 in Mandan.

This phase of the project will consist of concrete pavement repair, asphalt milling, grading, and underground utilities.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph and short delays are expected.

During construction, there will be an 11-foot width restriction in place. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present at times during this phase of the project.

This project is expected to be complete near the end of October 2021.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

