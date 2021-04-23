Median and Ramp Crossover Construction on I-90 to Begin Next Week

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a project to remove an existing median crossover and construct new median and ramp crossovers will begin Monday, April 26, 2021.

The project includes the removal of a median crossover near Exit 40 at Tilford and the construction of new median crossovers between Exit 34 at Old Stone Road and Exit 37 at Pleasant Valley Road. The project also includes the construction of new ramp crossovers at Exit 37.

Traffic will be limited to the driving lanes, both east and westbound, a 65-mph speed limit, and a 16-foot width restriction through the work zone. Work will be taking place in the median as well as on the ramps at Exit 37.

The median and ramp crossovers are being constructed in preparation for a future project to reconstruct the Exit 37 interchange, anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022.

The prime contractor on this $1.36 million project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date is Sept. 10, 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.