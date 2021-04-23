West End Bridge Inspection Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT district 11 is announcing inspection activities on the West End Bridge (Route 19) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from Mackin Engineering Company conduct the routine inspection. Traffic will be monitored for delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

