Which Industries Will Grow the Fastest in 2021?

Shown above is a traditional drafting table with modern ergonomic features, such as full-height adjustment to reduce neck and back pain, as well as a large backlit worksurface that helps users make detailed revisions to large-scale drawings.

Need extra weight carrying capacity? Formaspace has you covered. The heavy-duty six-leg workbench above includes extra gussets welded into the 14 gauge steel to support heavy loads on the bench.