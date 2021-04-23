Z SUPPLY Launches Essentials Collection
Z SUPPLY's casual, confident, cool collection is now available at ZSUPPLY.com and at boutiques nationwide for spring and summer
It’s been exciting to watch the evolution of the Essentials collection - what started with a simple pocket tee eight years ago has really grown to be at the core of the Z SUPPLY brand.”UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Z SUPPLY, the premier women’s brand known for its casual and feel-good apparel, is proud to launch the Z SUPPLY Essentials collection for spring/summer, available now.
— Mandy Fry, Z SUPPLY president
The Z SUPPLY Essentials collection offers classic silhouettes and iconic styles like the Pocket Tee, the Weekender, the Reverie and the brand’s popular Skimmer body style in ultra-soft fabrications it has become widely known for, including Baby French Terry, Cotton Slub Jersey, Vintage Jersey, and Cotton Modal Jersey. These must-have pieces balance a variety of on-trend, but always classic, neutral tones, feminine pastels and more bold colorways to match the season.
“This comprehensive collection of our iconic closet staples were designed with comfort and versatility in mind. This season, we’ve recreated our customers’ favorite silhouettes, adding new fabrics and styles,” said Z SUPPLY president, Mandy Fry. “It’s been exciting to watch the evolution of the Essentials collection - what started with a simple pocket tee eight years ago has really grown to be at the core of the Z SUPPLY brand.
The collection retails for $28 to $136 and is available at ZSUPPLY.com and at better boutiques nationwide. For more information visit www.zsupply.com or follow along @ZSUPPLY_.
ABOUT Z SUPPLY
Z SUPPLY’s story begins in 2013 with the idea that simplicity, comfort, and style should coexist in every closet. What started with a simple cotton tee quickly expanded into a line of classic, casual-cool styles designed for everyday wear. Innovation continues to be key, which led Z SUPPLY to expand with more timeless fashion essentials, featuring must-have signature soft fabrications, fun-loving patterns and ultra-flattering silhouettes, and versatile styles, as well as cozy loungewear in Z Lounge and a line of matching styles for girls ages 7-14 with its Z SUPPLY Girls collection.
