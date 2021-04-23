World Connection Recognized By CIO Bulletin's 30 Admired Companies To Watch 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- World Connection, a mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, ID and Guatemala City, Guatemala today announced it was named by CIO Bulletin as one of 30 Admired Companies to Watch in 2021. CIO Bulletin celebrates innovation and highlights best practices in transformative technology and leadership. Their 30 Admired Companies to Watch list reflects companies and executives that have pursued technologically advanced environments and are pushing their boundaries in their respective industries.
“World Connection is honored to be recognized as one of the 30 Admired Companies to Watch by CIO Bulletin; a testament to the teamwork of our employees and their dedication to providing superior customer care and results for our clients,” said Hui Wu-Curtis, President and CEO of World Connection. “In order to effectively partner with our clients as they face challenges in the global environment, we must deliver on our commitments. From the CEO leading the company down to the supervisors leading individual client programs, we all roll-up our sleeves to support and collaborate. And our collective, focused approach shows in what we deliver to our clients."
Despite the difficulties faced by companies due to the pandemic, World Connection saw significant growth during this time, due to committed leadership, creating value-added services, and over delivering on performance. Transparency and active partnership allowed both World Connection and their clients to successfully maneuver and pivot around this new landscape.
About World Connection
World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/
About CIO Bulletin
CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today’s CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world. https://www.ciobulletin.com/
World Connection
