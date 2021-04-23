Delaware Secretary of Labor appears before U.S. Congressional Future of Work Caucus

WILMINGTON, DE – Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Karryl Hubbard appeared before the United States Congressional Future of Work Caucus this week to discuss how the State of Delaware is supporting residents seeking employment services.

The 19-member Congressional Future of Work Caucus is co-chaired by the U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D-DE) and U.S. Representative Bryan Steil (R-WI). The Caucus was created to educate members of Congress and the public about the challenges and opportunities facing the nation’s economy.

Monday’s hearing provided an overview of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the workforce, highlighted a number of programs to help displaced workers and showed how government programs empowers communities to recover.

“Our presence at the Future of Work panel shows we are providing resources to our residents during the pandemic,” Hubbard said. “Our agency, together with the Workforce Development Board, administers approximately 15 different federal and state funded employment & training programs that assist individuals with socioeconomic, educational and other barriers to make the transition to employment.”

Hubbard was joined on the panel by Dr. James Manyika, McKinsey Global Institute Senior Partner; Cassi Zumbiel, director of workforce initiatives of Director of The Manufacturing Institute Director of Workforce Initiatives; Dr. David Autor, MIT Work of the Future Taskforce Co-Chair and Dr. Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College, CEO and President.

Among the programs she highlighted, Hubbard pointed to the Forward Delaware initiative – a $16 million investment in workforce training programs – That so far has enrolled more than 2,100 people who were out of a job during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Forward Delaware initiative is seen by many around the country as a model reemployment program for states seeking to increase the prospects of long-term employment.

She also shared information about the state’s American Job Centers, which are still providing virtual services, including the 24-hour Labor Exchange system – Delaware JobLink – as being an important tool for employers and job seekers. JobLink is not only an internet-based system where employers and job seekers create and post jobs and resumes, respectively, but also serves as the matchmaker and a great resource for both employers and job seekers.

“We are trying to reach all those who have lost jobs during this pandemic. Our leadership’s goal is making sure all those unemployed have access to our programs, particularly those in marginalized communities.”