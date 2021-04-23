Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Leila Parviz Joins Mediation and Collaborative Family Law Office

Leila Parviz, Attorney at Mediation and Collaborative Law Office - Anaheim Hills, CA

Leila Parviz

Mediation and Collaborative Family Law Office is pleased to announce that Leila Parviz has joined the Family Peacemaker team.

I look forward to using my life experiences, skills, and heart to help families experience a more hopeful and peaceful future.”
— Leila Parviz
ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mediation and Collaborative Family Law Office is pleased to announce that Leila Parviz has joined the Family Peacemaker team. As a family law attorney and mediator, Leila has a passion for helping people and a heart for families. “I look forward to using my life experiences, skills, and heart to help families experience a more hopeful and peaceful future” says Parviz. Leila believes it is possible to peacefully restructure families during challenging times. Her training, compassion, skill, and heart make her a perfect fit for families looking for a more peaceful divorce solution. Meditation and Collaborative Divorce are non-adversarial, non-court, confidential, more peaceful, and more cost-effective processes.

After attending college in Iran, Leila decided to move to the United States to pursue a legal career. Her mission was to serve children and knew a legal career in the U.S. would offer her that opportunity. After a crash-course in English (her native language is Farsi), she attended law school and graduated magna cum laude from Western State College of Law and passed the California State Bar in 2017.

“We are excited to have someone with Leila’s background, knowledge, commitment and passion to join our firm”, said Bart Carey, President of Mediation and Collaborative Family Law Office. The firm is located in Anaheim Hills, California and serves Orange County and the surrounding area.

To learn more about Mediation and Collaborative Family Law Office visit www.familypeacemaker.com or call (714) 671-8631.

