Rising High School Athlete Already Turning Heads of Various Programs
USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Lebron James is still at his peak in the basketball game, another is starting to turn heads and raise eyebrows just like he did many years ago.
Ryan Lutness is 14, an eighth grader and lives in Garnet Valley, Penn. He is only 5’7”, but makes up for lack of size in absolute athleticism. His speed is top of any of the class of 2025. His passing 30” vertical and making defenders appear standing still in the process.
Court skills are equally impressive, easily finding the open lanes for the basket and landing shots with ease. Some compare his abilities to that of Steph Curry. Inside the paint, hitting the basket is even easier. His absolute speed and athletic abilities make up for his single shortcoming – due to his short stature, it is relatively easy to block him when low and inside.
Lutness himself spoke of his playmaking abilities and skills, “When I get the ball I look for two things, Scoring opportunities for my team and scoring opportunities for myself.” Scouts have seen this to be true on the court as Lutness created plays from where there appeared to be none available.
The upcoming off season means spending time on protecting the ball, blocking and getting his left hand work up and more proficient.
Time will certainly tell how well Lutness will do in high school ball, but provided he stays healthy and works on his fundamentals, Division 1 ball is not out of the question. Scouts will work hard to recruit him.
Lutness is destined to be the next great high school basketball player.
###
Company Name: Hoops Relations
Contact Person: Bill Johnson
E-mail: Themanbilljohnson@gmail.com
Phone: 715-406-8953
State: Pennsylvania
Country: United States of America
Bill Johnson
Ryan Lutness is 14, an eighth grader and lives in Garnet Valley, Penn. He is only 5’7”, but makes up for lack of size in absolute athleticism. His speed is top of any of the class of 2025. His passing 30” vertical and making defenders appear standing still in the process.
Court skills are equally impressive, easily finding the open lanes for the basket and landing shots with ease. Some compare his abilities to that of Steph Curry. Inside the paint, hitting the basket is even easier. His absolute speed and athletic abilities make up for his single shortcoming – due to his short stature, it is relatively easy to block him when low and inside.
Lutness himself spoke of his playmaking abilities and skills, “When I get the ball I look for two things, Scoring opportunities for my team and scoring opportunities for myself.” Scouts have seen this to be true on the court as Lutness created plays from where there appeared to be none available.
The upcoming off season means spending time on protecting the ball, blocking and getting his left hand work up and more proficient.
Time will certainly tell how well Lutness will do in high school ball, but provided he stays healthy and works on his fundamentals, Division 1 ball is not out of the question. Scouts will work hard to recruit him.
Lutness is destined to be the next great high school basketball player.
###
Company Name: Hoops Relations
Contact Person: Bill Johnson
E-mail: Themanbilljohnson@gmail.com
Phone: 715-406-8953
State: Pennsylvania
Country: United States of America
Bill Johnson
Hoops Relations
email us here