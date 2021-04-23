When The Colorado Rush Twelfth Mountain Division Comes Rolling In
Official Colorado Rush Pro Development Supporters Club Launch
“By starting the 12th Mountain Division supporter group, I/we will strive to create an encouraging environment for players, coaches, and staff.”LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is official, The Colorado Rush Pro Development Supporters Club has been launched. Calling themselves the Colorado Rush Twelfth Mountain Division, this is the supporters club for everyone. The supporters club is a vision that has been brought to life by Rebecca Smith. Rebecca is a passionate soccer fan, long time Colorado Rush supporter, and she is excited to be the founder of the Colorado Rush Twelfth Mountain Division. Rebecca is passionate about helping others and serving in the community. Rebecca is planning some really fun events and ways for club supporters to get directly involved with the team.
— Rebecca Smith
“Soccer is an incredible community, even a family, I wasn’t able to play as a kid but I see how much my kids enjoy the sport. I’m grateful for what soccer has given to each of them and I wanted a way to give back,” said Rebecca Smith “By starting the 12th Mountain Division supporter group, I/we will strive to create an encouraging environment for players, coaches, and staff. Our group seeks to promote an atmosphere for our team and fans to grow, to learn, and to do their best on and off the field.”
We could not be more blessed to have someone supporting our organization who is so dedicated and willing to give back,” commented Joe Webb, CEO of Colorado Rush Pro Development,” Creating this supporters club has been a long time passion for Rebecca and I'm glad we can help support her in this case.
The Rush team and staff are thrilled that this is going to give them a way to engage with more of their supporters.
Anyone can become a member of the Rush Twelfth Mountain Division, it doesn't matter if you are a season ticket holder or not. This is the club for all Colorado Rush Fans.
There is definitely a social emphasis on being part of the club. Members will get the chance to be around other fellow fans and talk about the games over a beer or coffee.
There will be monthly meetings during the season that give members the opportunity to meet players, ex players, coaches and other staff while participating in fun activities.
1. An exclusive Rush Twelfth Mountain Division Official Supporters Club Mug
2. An exclusive Rush Twelfth Mountain Division Official Supporters T-shirt
3. An exclusive Email Newsletter for members of the Official Supporters Club
4. Access to Exclusive Supporters Club private events
You can sign up today at rushprodevelopment.com
For Team Media Inquiries:
Joe Webb
CEO
720.341.8855
jwebb@coloradorush.com
About Colorado Rush Pro Development
Colorado Rush Pro Development is a proud member of the USL2. The only Soccer Franchise with origins in Colorado: local native ownership and a community focus. We are Colorado's Home Team!! #ColoradoProud #RushIsColorado
About Colorado Rush
Based in Littleton, Colorado, the Colorado Rush Soccer Club is a non-profit charity 501 (c)(3) organization established to provide an unparalleled personal growth experience through the game of soccer and to promote life-long participation in the sport. Formed in 1997 through a merger of two local clubs, Club Columbine and Lakewood United Soccer Club, the Rush now services over 5,000 youth players on an annual basis. As a member of the United States Youth Soccer Association and US Club Soccer, the club offers recreational and competitive programs for players of all ages and abilities from 3 years old to adults.
About USL League Two
A part of United Soccer Leagues, LLC, which also operates the USL Championship, USL League One, Super Y League and the new USL Academy, USL League Two is the top pre-professional soccer league in North America, offering a summer platform for aspiring professionals across the United States and Canada. League Two is the defined and proven pathway for players to progress to the ranks of professional soccer, while its clubs become fixtures in the communities where they operate. More than 70 percent of all MLS SuperDraft selections since 2010 have League Two experience, including 66 alumni chosen in 2018 and 61 in 2019. Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent, Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin, and Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan are among the many U.S. National Team players to have competed in USL League Two before making their professional debuts.
About Rush Soccer
Rush Soccer is committed to providing an unparalleled soccer experience for all who have an interest in the game of soccer. Rush Soccer promotes the development of character, the electricity of competition and the importance of pure enjoyment. We accept the responsibility of teaching life lessons to our athletes to further their growth inside the game and out. We believe that all players should be afforded an equal opportunity to explore their potential and participate in challenging circumstances that will yield positive outcomes. We are committed to making soccer a pleasant, safe and rewarding experience for everyone involved, regardless of age or ability. Through quality coaching, sound leadership and absolute sincerity, Rush Soccer will work to be the best soccer club in the world.
About Yo Leven Sports
Yo Leven Sports is a nationally recognized sports consulting entity with strategic business plans and marketing solutions to guide our sports partners into the global sports climate. With successful brands ranging across different spectrums of the sporting world,Yo Leven Sports provides a variety of high-level professional services to increase and maximize sporting platforms for partner programs. For more than 10 years, Yo Leven Sports has developed rich partnerships to help bring outstanding success to sporting organizations all across North America.
Joe Webb
Yo Leven Sports LLC / Colorado Rush Professional Development
+1 720-341-8855
email us here
Supporters Group