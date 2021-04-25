Restaurateurs Are Protecting Their Business and Workforce With Modern Sexual Harassment Prevention Training by EasyLlama
Not all sexual harassment prevention training programs are created equal.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexual harassment prevention training is recommended by the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) for all employees. So, making sure employees complete this training successfully is a smart business and workforce management strategy. But choosing the right training course that will engage employees, give them flexibility, and make it easy to track their progress is a good decision that businesses can make. That’s why they should investigate EasyLlama (https://www.easyllama.com).
EasyLlama is a fast-rising e-learning company based in the San Francisco area that has a highly rated sexual harassment prevention training program that has been used by more than 2,000 companies and 100,000, including such well-known names as Holiday Inn, Hilton, Jiffy Lube, Bobcat, Harley-Davidson, Chick-fil-A, Kikkoman, Club Pilates, and the PGA. Feedback from clients has been excellent and EasyLlama’s growth rate continues at a fast pace. In fact, the Balance Small Business recently named EasyLlama's sexual harassment prevention course the best of its kind in 2021. Employees will be very pleased with this e-learning experience. The course is available in more than 100 languages.
Businesses purchase credits for each learner (1 credit per course per learner) and can purchase as few or as many as they need. Credits start at $14.95 per credit for up to 50 credits. For bigger packages, volume pricing is available, as are special VIP customization packages upon request.
To demo the course, please visit https://www.easyllama.com/?r=P3FA72.
With EasyLlama, businesses will:
-- Offer training that exceeds the standards set by the State of Delaware, so employees will learn what they need for the business to be compliant
-- Rest assured that employees understand the sexual harassment laws and that this conduct is not tolerated in the workplace, legally or ethically
-- Maintain and even improve employee morale
-- Avoid or minimize their legal liability
-- Avoid the negative public attention and monetary damages that could result from litigation
-- Be protected against claims involving supervisors by taking reasonable care to prevent and correct harassing behavior
EasyLlama’s training is fun, informative, and highly rated by employees
The course is divided into short modules and includes new videos and interactive features that will keep employees’ attention so they will absorb the content. It’s totally flexible: it can be taken at any time on mobile devices, smart phones, and computers, making it a great solution for today’s flexible, mobile, and tuned-in workforce. And it is easy to monitor and track employees’ participation and completion.
Course topics include all the EEOC-recommended topics and more:
-- Quid Pro Quo
-- Hostile Work Environment
-- Verbal, Physical & Visual Harassment
-- Supervisor duties
-- Unwelcome Behavior
-- Reasonable Person Standard
-- Sexual advances
-- Retaliation
-- Other types of discrimination
-- Abusive Conduct and Bullying
-- Bystander Intervention
-- Reporting
EasyLlama’s US Edition of Preventing Discrimination and Harassment training complies with all the EEOC and States’ mandatory requirements
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has issued guidelines, which apply to employers in all states, stating that employers periodically “should provide [harassment prevention] training to all employees to ensure they understand their rights and responsibilities.
Consistent with EEOC guidelines and court decisions, EasyLlama’s training covers not just sexual harassment, but all forms of workplace harassment, discrimination, and retaliation in the workplace. For example, as required by some states’ laws, the training also addresses topics such as workplace civility, bullying, bystander intervention and unconscious bias.
EasyLlama’s harassment training addresses all the required content of all state and local training laws, including those in California, Connecticut, Washington, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, New York State and New York City.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is the federal agency responsible for the interpretation and enforcement of federal laws that prohibit employment and workplace discrimination on the basis of color, race, religion, sex, age (40 years or older), national origin, genetic information, or disability. EasyLlama offers online training that meets the EEO guidelines and is engaging for employees. To simplify compliance for employers and HR professionals, EasyLlama has compiled a checklist of EEOC guidelines for anti-harassment policy and trainings included in its training courses:
-- A clear explanation of prohibited conduct
-- A clearly described complaint process that provides accessible avenues for complainants
-- A complaint process that provides a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation
-- -- A focus on the unacceptable behaviors themselves, rather than trying to teach participants the specific legal standards that will make such conduct "illegal"
-- Assurance that employees who make claims of harassment or provide information related to such claims will be protected against retaliation
-- Assurance that employer will protect the confidentiality of the individuals bringing harassment claims to the extent possible
-- Assurance that the employer will take immediate and appropriate corrective action when it determines that harassment has occurred
-- Compliance training should explain the consequences of engaging in conduct that is unacceptable in the workplace
To learn more about EasyLlama’s Federal Sexual Harassment Prevention Training, visit here: https://www.easyllama.com/courses/federal-sexual-harassment-training-requirements.
About EasyLlama
Founded in 2019, EasyLlama’s client roster has grown to more than 2,000 businesses and 100,000 employees, including such well-known names as Holiday Inn, Hilton, Jiffy Lube, Bobcat, Harley-Davidson, Chick-fil-A, Kikkoman, Club Pilates, and the PGA. Feedback from clients has been excellent and EasyLlama’s growth rate continues at a fast pace. The Balance Small Business recently named EasyLlama's sexual harassment prevention course as the best of its kind in 2021.
Based in the San Francisco area, EasyLlama (3753 Starr King Circle, Palo Alto, CA 94306; 855-928-1890) was founded in 2019 by tech entrepreneurs Sam and Michael Devyver. It is a fast-growing e-learning company that has developed convenient, mobile-friendly, and easy to use training courses designed to meet the training needs of today’s businesses at a very affordable price. Available in more than 100 languages, the popular sexual harassment prevention training course exceeds the standards set by states that mandate this training, and helps companies build a positive, employee-first business culture. Other courses include the new Diversity, Sensitivity and Inclusion training, HIPAA training, COVID-19 Safety Training, Cybersecurity Training, Code of Conduct Training. Others are in development.
For more information about EasyLlama, please visit https://www.easyllama.com or contact the company by email at support@easyllama.com or telephone at 855-928-1890.
Cindy Kurman
Kurman Communications & EasyLlama
+1 312-543-3928
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn