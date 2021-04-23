Kent Gardening Firm Helps Local Post-covid Economy to Blossom
Kent firm is helping local residents & businesses to transform their gardens and outdoor spaces in readiness for summer.
People from all over the UK will be coming to the visit ‘The Garden of England’ this summer as they can’t get abroad. We want them to see it at its best.””TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the UK emerges from lockdown, a Kent firm is helping local businesses and residents to boost the post-Covid economy – transforming their gardens and outdoor spaces in readiness for the anticipated boost in trade and tourism this summer.

Johnson Land Services, based in Rusthall, Tunbridge Wells, is now providing professional lawn care alongside its usual landscaping services and tree surgery. With foreign travel still restricted and staycations set to be the norm this year, the company aims to help everyone from B&B owners and Airbnb hosts to pub landlords with beer gardens, to attract more trade by making the most of the outdoor spaces that they offer their customers.
With over 17 years of experience, operating throughout Tunbridge Wells, East Sussex and Kent, the firm understands the importance of local business. Over the years, it has helped companies throughout the South East to grow, quite literally, from the ground up.
Always striving to reduce its impact on the natural environment, the company’s new lawn care and mowing service includes weed control, moss control and a nutrient programme – elements that work together to transform any scrubby patch of grass into a lawn worthy of Centre Court at Wimbledon or the pristine quad of an Oxbridge college.
In addition, the team are also providing paddock maintenance for equestrian yards – another new service aimed at helping the region’s leisure industry to recover in the wake of the pandemic.
Steven Johnson, owner and director of Johnson Land Services, said: “It goes without saying that this last year has been extremely tough in so many ways. We’re trying to do our bit now to help the local economy to get back on track. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cosy little residential garden or a big beer garden – a beautiful outdoor space with a lush lawn will always make you feel happier and attract more customers. People from all over the UK will be coming to the visit ‘The Garden of England’ this summer as they can’t get abroad. We want them to see it at its best.”
