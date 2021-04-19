A Top London Firm is Set to Clean up as the UK Comes out of Lockdown
A top cleaning firm has launched an after build cleaning service aimed at commercial clients and DIY enthusiasts preparing for the next phase of life in the UK.
With commercial construction projects taking months or years to complete, it is important that the finished project is handed over to a new client for use and occupation in sparkling condition.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean All Crew is a London-based company that works with such household names as Marriott International, City AM and Captain Morgan, as well as providing a range of discreet services for A-list celebrities and VIPs. Now, it is addressing the new needs of the Capital – as Londoners look to move on with their lives and get ready for a glorious summer.
The firm’s new after build cleaning service ensures that properties are hygienic, fully presentable and ready to go following the completion of major new builds or of messy renovation work.
With so many homeowners completing projects over the lockdown period, the company anticipates a positive response from the domestic market as well as from landlords, property developers and the construction industry.
The new specialist service provides an extensive clean that removes the dust and fragments that can present a health risk to residents and workers following any construction or renovation. It includes removing rubbish left by builders, vacuuming all carpets and rugs, cleaning all sockets, light switches and lampshades, removing labels, films and tapes, cleaning windows, window frames and window sills and cleaning all cabinets and units – both inside and out.
Monika Beutel, Project Manager at Clean All Crew said: “With many commercial construction projects taking months or years of work to complete, it is important that the finished project is handed over to a new client for use and occupation in sparkling condition.”
The highly trained team at Clean All Crew provide all the knowledge and experience to give property owners, renovators and building firms the peace of mind they need following major projects. Their cost-effective solution is suitable for flats, houses, hotels, commercial units, office blocks and retail spaces.
And the specialist equipment used by the team ensures a time- efficient service for those clients in need of a quick turnaround on their properties – providing meticulous cleaning of even the smallest nooks and crannies for a more hygiene-conscious market following the Covid-19 pandemic.
