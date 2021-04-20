Kent Wedding and Event DJs Are Ready to Party as UK Emerges from Lockdown
As the UK celebrates the easing of the national lockdown, event DJs in Kent are raring to head back to work after a very testing year.
As the UK celebrates the easing of the national lockdown, event DJs in Kent are raring to head back to work after a very testing year.
Specialising in weddings, parties and corporate functions, event DJs up and down the country have been hit hard over the last year by cancellations and restrictions on social gatherings.
Mint DJs, a professional DJ hire company based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent was accustomed to a fully booked schedule. Playing internationally, they worked with such well-known brands as Playstation, Ministry of Sound and Cath Kidston, as well as spinning records for weddings and birthday parties. But when the pandemic struck the UK in March 2020, their business was hit hard by the cancellations and restrictions.
Instead of letting the situation get on top of them, however, they took the opportunity to improve those aspects of their business over which they still had some control. Setting to work, they began to enhance their online presence, making sure that prospective customers could find them on the web through search engines and on social media.
Keeping business local, the DJs teamed up with another Tunbridge Wells firm, a digital marketing company called RankFresh, to work on a new website and to improve their SEO and online visibility.
Tim Cullen, the owner of Mint DJs said: “Obviously, we event DJs depend on social gatherings for our livelihood so it’s been an extremely difficult year for us. We thought – let’s not just sit around twiddling our thumbs. Let’s use this time wisely and invest in the online side of our business. We went with a local business, RankFresh, for our new website and all the technical know-how, as they’re experts in this field and understood exactly what we were after.”
Mint DJs is now happy to be taking bookings again in London, Kent, Sussex, Essex and internationally – depending on travel restrictions.
