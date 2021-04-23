Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.R. 160-El Capitan Way Nightly Lane Closures April 28-30 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that westbound State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) will be reduced to one travel lane at El Capitan Way from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of April 28 and concluding the morning of April 30, in Clark County. Additionally, northbound El Capitan Way will be closed at State Route 160 during the same time frames.

The temporary closures are needed for paving improvements and loop detector installation. The Harber Co. is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures, and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

