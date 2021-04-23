Deborah Martin and Jill Haley Capture The Silence of Grace for Spotted Peccary Music

Imbued with pastoral and serene points of view, The Silence of Grace is an eloquent and timeless album. The new collaboration between Deborah Martin and Jill Haley is inspired by nature, inviting listeners into the depths of quiet beauty. With its award winning musicians, 6-panel digipak and 18-page booklet, The Silence of Grace is a collectible collaboration album from the leaders in ambient electronic music, Spotted Peccary.

PORTLAND, OR, USA, April 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An eloquent and timeless collaboration debut, The Silence of Grace brings one of Spotted Peccary Music’s top ambient electronic artists, Deborah Martin, alongside label newcomer, well-known recording artist Jill Haley, where together they interact with the realms of nature in its pristine environs, inviting the listener into the depths of quiet beauty and graceful repose.Exploring various locations in the Pacific Northwest, these pioneering artists experienced first-hand the very essence of the natural world; being steeped in these remote majestic settings culminated in their crafting colorful musical expressions that weave lush ambient textures and melodies layered together with recordings of Oboe, English horn and various percussion, tenderly revealing passions and emotions emanating forth from those moments.Each of the eight tracks in The Silence of Grace reveal a separate journey unto itself, yet together create an overall sense of beauty and sublime calmness echoing a balance between the light and the darkness, and in the presence of the never-ending cycle of life’s rhythms procures a sensitivity filled with profound dignity.The richness of Jill’s English horn and Oboe appear to melt into Deborah's signature electronic soundscapes and melodies, while the additional acoustic percussion recordings round out the intimate portrayals of each track. Imbued with pastoral and serene points of view from these expansive sonic expressions, The Silence of Grace imparts a certain mystical wisdom to the elusive existential question of our very existence, giving the listener a deeper perspective of awareness and understanding, while providing warmth and comfort to the soul.Deborah, a long-standing veteran of the Spotted Peccary label states, “It was such a pleasure working with Jill on this intimate portrayal of nature and the beauty of all that surrounds us. I have always wanted to combine live orchestral instrument recordings with electronics, and this was a perfect opportunity to do just that. It was very exciting to record Jill playing both English horn and Oboe parts, and the end results were so much more than I could have hoped for.”Jill states, “It was truly amazing to me how the Oboe and English horn fit into this world of sounds. They are being used in ways I have never heard before. My thanks to Deborah for inviting me into a whole new world of creative expression!”Together, Deborah and Jill create a sonic wonderment and invite the listeners to partake in the experience.The Silence of Grace releases April 23rd, 2021 in CD format and 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. Find consumer sales and streaming links at https://orcd.co/the-silence-of-grace The Silence of Grace was recorded by Deborah Martin and mixed by Matthew Stewart, at Dreaming Edge Studio, and mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studio NW. The CD version of The Silence of Grace arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork by Deborah Martin, Jill Haley and Christopher Lemmon, with liner notes, an 18-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with all media requests, e-mail: beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:01 The Silence Of Grace02 Indian Heaven03 Verdant Sanctuary04 The Stillness of Forest Bathing05 Fountains06 Earth Stone Water Sky07 From Fire Into Water08 Water Flows of Clouds and ThunderAbout Deborah Martin:A top-selling award-winning artist on the Spotted Peccary Music label, Deborah Martin continues pursuing her passion of exploring the depths of thematic composition through the process of creative layering of structured studio recorded compositions and live recordings of instruments, blending them into a world of ambient electronic expression. Her music sensibilities enable her to combine scenic melodies, rich symphonic sounds and rhythmic structures to recreate the delicate balance of life in its many surroundings. Deborah's releases include Under the Moon, Deep Roots, Hidden Water, Ancient Power, Convergence, Tibet, Anno Domini, Between Worlds, Etched Into Memory-EP, Eye of the Wizard, and Hemispherica Portalis (Portal of 1000 Years). https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/deborah-martin/ About Jill Haley:Jill Haley is an oboist, English horn player, pianist, and composer who travels throughout the United States visiting National Parks, often as an Artist-in-Residence, and composes music inspired by the Park while living there. She is an accomplished symphonic orchestra player, teacher, and church musician. Jill continues to appear as a guest artist on recordings created at Will Ackerman’s Imaginary Roads Studio; her many recordings on English horn and Oboe were recorded by Corin Nelsen and Tom Eaton. Jill’s releases include Glacier Soundscapes, Zion and Bryce Canyon Soundscapes, Mesa Verde Soundscapes, National Park Soundscapes, The Waters of Glacier, The Winds of Badlands, and most recently, The Canyons And Mesas Of Bandelier. https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/jill-haley/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com Links:Smart Link: https://orcd.co/the-silence-of-grace Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/the-silence-of-grace/ Album Unboxing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9CoXlnFiTg Spotted Peccary on Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/

