Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,928 in the last 365 days.

F&G seeks public input on whether to mandate gender identification for mountain goats

Fish and Game is seeking public input regarding whether to mandate a gender identification course for mountain goats for hunters who draw mountain goat tags. People can comment by going to the public survey webpage. Deadline to comment is April 30. 

Mountain goats are sensitive to harvest, particularly harvest of adult females. Increased nanny harvest can lead to population declines and fewer tags available to hunters in the future. Idaho and other states have various programs to educate hunters on gender identification of mountain goats and the importance of reducing the numbers of nannies taken in the harvest.

In part due to the challenges of differentiating genders, it is legal for hunters to take nannies, but Fish and Game officials encourage hunters to take billies, but any training is voluntary. 

The goal of the course would be to reduce nanny harvest and allow more hunting opportunities if herds can support it. 

You just read:

F&G seeks public input on whether to mandate gender identification for mountain goats

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.