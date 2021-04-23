NEW MUSIC: “Where Does A Hobo Go” From The Caleb Daugherty Band Looks Back On A Lost Way Of Life
Bluegrass favorites The Caleb Daugherty Band release a classic barnburner
Times were hard and people hopped the trains to find work or just to put some miles behind them. But if you look deeper, the lyrics could really be describing the loss of a whole way of life.”PLEASANT VIEW, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caleb Daugherty Band’s new single, “Where Does A Hobo Go,” looks back on a lost way of life, with a lyrically deceptive and poignant reflection on simpler times.
— Caleb Daugherty
The track features bright banjo, striking fiddle and Caleb’s signature baritone voice. As hypnotic as the ringing of the rails, this song is Bluegrass-to-the-bone. Written by Jessie Baker, this classic barnburner should put The Caleb Daugherty Band at the front and center of the genre. “Where Does A Hobo Go” is the second single from their upcoming album for KDM Records and was produced by the band.
“It’s a cool song with a great feel,” notes Caleb. “On one hand it’s just about a hobo - about ridin’ the rails. That’s been kinda romanticized, but back in the day, folks did that ‘cause they didn’t have a choice. Times were hard and people hopped the trains to find work or just to put some miles behind them. But if you look deeper, the lyrics could really be describing the loss of a whole way of life. Things were a lot simpler back then. Life might be better now but it’s sure more complicated.”
It’s hard to hop a train
When there ain’t none on the tracks
Although I hate to say it
Looks like they’re never coming back
I’ve tried to thumb the highway
But most folks don't even slow
I sure would like to leave here
But I ain’t got nowhere to go
CHORUS
So where does an old hobo go
When the rails he used to ride have turned to rust
Does he sit around and pine
for the old days long behind
Before his way of life turned to dust (Jessie Baker)
Radio programmers can access the track from AirPlay Direct, and fans can bookmark the purchase link now.
Currently Caleb is featured on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings’ historic project Industrial Strength Bluegrass. Released last month, ISB is a compilation album that includes some of the biggest names in the Bluegrass world and features Caleb on a duet with Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent. Together they recorded a touching performance of the much-loved “Family Reunion” that was penned by Indiana native Aubrey Holt and his long-time bandmate Harley Gabbard.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
APR 23 - Lexington, KY - Bluegrass Bash
MAY 30 - Panama City Beach, FL - Red, White and Q
JUN 4 – Owensville, OH – 3rd Annual WOBO Bluegrass Bash
JUN 5 - Batesville, IN - Happy Valley Bluegrass Festival
JUN 15 - North Vernon, IN - Jennings County Fair
JUL 29 - Marengo, OH -Musicians Against Childhood Cancer Festival (MACC)
JUL 30 - Marshall, MI - Marshall Bluegrass Festival
JUL 31 - Marshall, MI - Marshall Bluegrass Festival
AUG 3 - Parsons, WV - Pickin' in Parsons Bluegrass Festival
AUG 7 - Richmond, MN -MN Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Assoc. Fall Jam
AUG 28 - Mansfield, OH - Mansfield JamFest
SEP 5 - Piketon, OH - SamJam Bluegrass Festival
SEP 11 - Wagoner, OK - Bluegrass & Chili Festival
Learn more and stay social:
http://www.calebdaugherty.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheCalebDaughertyBand
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecalebdaughertyband/
ABOUT THE CALEB DAUGHERTY BAND
The Caleb Daugherty Band has emerged as one of the most promising groups on the acoustic festival scene. Blessed with an expressive and resonant baritone voice, Daugherty was born and raised near Connersville, Indiana, and still calls it home. He grew up playing in his family’s band and cites his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather for his love of Bluegrass and Country music. Daugherty’s career highlights include performing at an all-star tribute to Keith Whitley, a duet on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings’ historic project Industrial Strength Bluegrass, and accompanying Rhonda Vincent on the Grand Ole Opry. Additional members of The Caleb Daugherty Band, who also live in Indiana, include Zion Napier on mandolin, Kyle Clerkin on banjo, Zach Collier on bass, and Kyle Ramey on fiddle. The group’s well-received 2019 album, BURNT THE SAWMILL DOWN, introduced them to Bluegrassers worldwide. Their previous single, “Daylight’s Burning” (Fall 2020), resonated with listeners at radio and at their live performances. It will be included on the upcoming album.
Martha Elizabeth Moore
so much MOORE media
+1 615-202-1313
somuchmooremedia@gmail.com
Caleb talks about his single