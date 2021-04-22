New Line of Alzheimer's Patient Clothing Created by Robert White of Napa and Celeste White of Napa

Stitches Medical of Napa County

Stitches Medical of Napa introduces a new line for Alzheimer’s patients designed to meet special needs and accompanying behavioral and psychological issues.

NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Robert White of Napa, his wife Celeste White of Napa, and their sons Collin White and Dr. Keith White, formed Stitches Medical , an adaptive medical clothing company that allows people with medical conditions and disabilities to heal in comfort, dignity and style.The company today introduced a new line of clothing for Alzheimer’s patients. The clothing is designed to meet the special needs of Alzheimer’s disease and its accompanying behavioral and psychological issues. Stitches Medical clothing is designed to ease the burden on caregivers while enhancing the dignity of the patient.The company’s affordable yet quality garments are designed with great thought and manufactured with care to offer our customers the best possible user experience.Current designs include clothing to facilitate chemotherapy, dialysis, post-operative JP drain management, and the management of diabetic insulin pumps.Stitches Medical believes that even in the midst of going through a medical scenario or a particular condition, patients should be able to live, laugh and enjoy life. The family company produces clothing that is one step closer towards a more independent, normal and comfortable life.“We are a family of doctors and entrepreneurs in Northern California who are passionate about design, quality and customer service. Our goal is for people who are going through a medical circumstance to heal in comfort, dignity, and style,” said Dr. Robert A. White of Stitches Clothing of Napa, California.

Robert White of Napa, Celeste White of Napa, sons Collin and Keith, Founders of Stitches Medical of Napa