Patelco Credit Union Launches 'Believe in More' Brand Campaign

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union today unveiled its 2025 brand campaign, Believe in More, for current and prospective members across Northern California. The campaign highlights Patelco’s commitment to its members’ financial well-being so they can achieve their goals throughout their lives.“At Patelco, we believe every financial journey deserves more: more peace of mind, more confidence, more possibility,” said Rina Johnson, Patelco’s Vice President of Marketing. “This campaign is a celebration of our belief in our members’ dreams, and a reflection of our promise to walk alongside our members and to guide and support them every step of the way.”Running through December, the campaign will appear across digital platforms (YouTube, Tik-Tok, and streaming TV), social media, traditional media, in-branch & ATM screens, and via member communications. It features short films, testimonials, and interactive content designed to meet members where they are – online and in their communities.“This isn’t about marketing products and services – it’s a series of stories and testimonials that are a reflection of who we are, what we believe, and the difference we make together,” said Johnson. “We’re proud to be sharing these stories and excited to create many more as we look forward to a future where everyone can believe in more.”Patelco has received multiple awards for excellence in 2025 by leading consumer and business organizations, including Best-In-State Credit Union for 2025 by Forbes, America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025 by Newsweek (multi-year winner) and Best Credit Unions of 2025 by Bankrate (multi-year winner).About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice and expertise. Patelco has received numerous multi-year awards for excellence from leading consumer and business organizations, including Newsweek’s America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and Bankrate’s Best Credit Unions, and was named a Best-In-State Credit Union in 2025 by Forbes. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, Ca. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/

