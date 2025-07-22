Bankrate Names Patelco Credit Union a Best Credit Union of 2025

Award recognizes Patelco’s impact in delivering financial well-being to its members and communities

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union has been named to the 2025 Bankrate Best Credit Union list. The annual awards highlight top financial institution performers across a range of categories including Best Overall Bank, Best Credit Union, Best Savings Account, Best Checking Account, and more.“We are honored to receive this recognition once again, as it reflects our continued excellence in service and long-term commitment to delivering the best product offerings to help our members thrive financially,” said Erin Mendez, President and CEO of Patelco Credit Union. “At Patelco, our purpose is the heart of everything we do. We put people first, building relationships grounded in trust and care. Our mission is to create meaningful financial opportunities that empower our members, foster community growth, and make a lasting impact on the lives we touch.”To develop its annual list of the best credit unions, Bankrate’s editorial team evaluated over 100 federally insured institutions based on product offerings, interest rates, fees, accessibility, and digital banking tools. The rankings reflect the overall strength of each credit union’s deposit accounts and member experience.Patelco Credit Union was recognized for its commitment to personalized member service, low fees, robust digital platforms, competitive APYs, and a wide range of financial products— from credit cards to home and auto loans. The credit union’s focus on financial education, wellness tools, and community impact further contributed to its standout performance.Patelco was also recently named to Newsweek’s America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025, and the 2025 Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions.About Patelco Credit UnionPatelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and wellbeing of its membership. With more than $9 billion in assets, Patelco empowers its 500,000 members to live their best financial lives by offering personalized solutions, advice and expertise. Patelco has received numerous multi-year awards for excellence from leading consumer and business organizations including Newsweek’s America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and was named a Best-In-State Credit Union in 2025 by Forbes. The company was founded in 1936 with $500 by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company employees and is based in Dublin, Ca. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/

