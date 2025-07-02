Forbes Names Patelco Credit Union a Best-In-State Credit Union for 2025

Award recognizes Patelco’s impact in delivering financial well-being to its members and communities

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelco Credit Union has been named to the 2025 Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions , one of the largest and most respected independent consumer ranking reports for financial institutions in the country.“This recognition is a powerful affirmation of our mission to build financial health and resilience for our members and communities,” said Erin Mendez, President and CEO of Patelco Credit Union. “At Patelco, we believe in more trust, more care, and more meaningful impact, and to have that work reflected by our members is the ultimate honor. This award acknowledges the deep commitment of our team to go beyond traditional banking, delivering personalized support and innovative solutions that empower our members to live their best financial lives.”To develop the eighth annual list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 26,000 U.S. residents about their banking experiences. Respondents rated financial institutions based on trust, customer service, digital tools, financial advice, and fee transparency. In addition to survey data, more than 500,000 publicly available online reviews were analyzed.Drivers for Patelco Credit Union’s high ranking include member service capabilities, channel usability and availability, member perks and benefits, low fees, credit card offerings, abundant loan and mortgage programs, financial health monitoring tools and more.Patelco was also recently named to Newsweek’s America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2025, honoring banks and credit unions positively impacting their communities. The methodology analyzed credit quality, profitability and net loans and leases, press coverage over the past two years, and the results of a large-scale independent customer survey of more than 71,000 individuals. Patelco was the largest of three California institutions in the greater Bay Area to achieve Newsweek’s five-star rating.Patelco is a multi-year award winner for both lists.About Patelco Credit UnionDublin, Calif.-based Patelco Credit Union is a not-for-profit credit union committed to serving the financial health and well-being of its membership. With nearly 500,000 members, primarily in and around northern California, Patelco is committed to improving its members’ financial well-being and fueling hope and opportunity by offering personalized solutions, advice, and expertise that empower them to live their best financial lives. Founded in 1936 with $500 in assets by employees of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company, Patelco is in the top one percent of U.S. credit unions with more than $9 billion in assets. For more information, visit https://www.patelco.org/ ###

