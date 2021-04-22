Chef-Founded Forager Goods & Company Launches for Earth Day with Collaboration Goods, Resources and Community
Chef Karl Holl’s Pandemic Pivot Offers Foraging Inspiration and Gear; Launches with Limited-Edition Collaborations with Shota Nakajima, Smith Teamaker and MorePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning chef and seasoned forager Karl Holl launches Forager Goods & Company (FG&CO) today as an outdoor lifestyle brand offering modern classic gear, forest-ready recipes and resources for the growing forager community.
“After a year of constant pivots and struggles owning a restaurant in 2020, I began to reimagine my career as a chef outside a traditional kitchen,” says Chef Holl. “I created Forager Goods & Company to unite my deep love of spending time in the forest foraging and building community through food, while giving back to the land that provides so much.”
Forager Goods & Company’s Earth Day launch emphasizes the brand’s commitment to nature preservation and responsible forest stewardship, with plans to amplify and donate to different conservation nonprofits year round. For their launch, a portion of proceeds from the next 10 days will benefit Friends of the Columbia Gorge, a partner of Earth Day Oregon.
FG&CO’s online shop launches with a curated selection of limited-edition collaborations, including:
~ Forest Floor-inspired apparel designed by Chef Shota Nakajima, current contestant on Bravo Top Chef Season 18 and avid forager
~ “Breakfast in the Woods” loose leaf tea by Smith Teamaker with chef collaborator Karl Holl - Roasted green tea with sweet Candy Cap mushrooms, Turkey Tail mushrooms, Douglas Fir tips, and wild harvested blackberry leaf tips
~ “Forager Fuel” medium roast, ethically grown coffee from Trailhead Coffee Roasters
~ DEME Medicinal Mushroom Cacao mix
New products will be released regularly throughout the year in partnership with fellow foragers and other premium like-minded brands, including Edgevale and Gerber.
FG&CO will share recipes, resources and inspiring content for every season, created by Chef Holl and a community of contributors -- chefs with a passion for foraging and foragers with a passion for cooking.
About Forager Goods & Company:
Founded in the Pacific Northwest by chef and seasoned forager Karl Holl, Forager Goods & Company believes food is essential nourishment for the body and soul. Food that’s foraged, grown or raised by one's own hands is the ultimate expression of connectivity to the earth. In celebrating this connection to our natural surroundings, a strong community can be fostered. All are welcome in the forest. Through exceptional gear and inspiring content, Forager Goods & Company enables adventure and resourcefulness while giving back to nature. The FG&CO label is a badge denoting the most trustworthy products, essential for one’s time in nature, and membership in an inclusive community of individuals who believe the forest is for everyone. FG&CO aims to do right by the earth through careful sourcing practices, developing products with a made-to-last mentality, and partnering with like-minded foragers, brands and nonprofit organizations that help protect and restore the forests that provide so much. Learn more at foragergoodscompany.com and follow along on our adventures at @foragergoodscompany.
