Nominations Being Accepted for the 2021 MAHPERD Teacher of the Year Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Teacher of the Year awards.

Maine educators in the following categories are eligible for consideration:

Elementary Physical Education Teacher

Middle Level Physical Education Teacher

Secondary Physical Education Teacher

Adapted Physical Education Teacher

Health Education Teacher (All levels)

Recreation Professional

Dance Professional

There are many deserving teachers throughout the State of Maine, and MAHPERD would like to be able to recognize more of those individuals.

Click here for more information regarding eligibility, nomination criteria, and to access the nomination form. Nominations are due by May 30th and completed applications are due by June 30th.

For more information contact Liz Hemdal at mahperdawards@gmail.com, MAHPERD Awards chairperson, before May 30th.