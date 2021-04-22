Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Search Engine That Could

We are thrilled to launch new features on our website — a comprehensive, seamless, user-friendly search function and insightful resources for parents looking for high quality early childhood education.

This search engine is deceptively powerful. Parents can easily narrow down their child care search by inputting a few preferences and quickly see the Step Up to Quality-rated providers that fit their needs.

Try it out! You’ll see that you can star your favorites, and the site will remember these favorite providers the next time you visit. You can add or delete providers from your favorites list as much as you need to with the star button.

It gets better.

Each Step Up to Quality-rated provider has their own web page now! The page lists accreditations and other helpful details for parents.

On these individual web pages, or even on our resources page, parents can access child age-specific checklists to help them during facility visits or throughout their child care search journey.

Providing these free resources to parents – and connecting them to quality child care providers – is something that is important to us. We want to support both parents and providers in helping care for Nebraska’s children in the best ways possible.

This is the search engine that could change lives!

