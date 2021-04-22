St Johnsbury/ Plow Truck rollover
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 04/22/2021 at approx. 0823 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Barnet
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 122.6
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet and slushy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Charles Lakin
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Plow Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: broken mirror support
INJURIES: No injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police along with Agency of Transportation (AOT) responded to a AOT Plow Truck rollover on Interstate 91 S in the town of Barnet. Investigation revealed the operator Lakin (62) was plowing the edges of the interstate and got off the edge to the roadway into a muddy area which pulled the plow truck further off the road. The plow truck was loaded with salt and sunk in the mud, causing the truck to roll to its passenger side.
Interstate 91 S was temporarily shut down for a short time while Lyndon Truck Center pulled the plow truck back onto its wheels.
The operator reported no injuries and the plow truck sustain minimal damage.
COURT ACTION: No