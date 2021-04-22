Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Plow Truck rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A401737                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 04/22/2021 at approx. 0823 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Barnet

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 122.6

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet and slushy

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Charles Lakin

AGE: 62   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Plow Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: broken mirror support

INJURIES: No injuries

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police along with Agency of Transportation (AOT) responded to a AOT Plow Truck rollover on Interstate 91 S in the town of Barnet. Investigation revealed the operator Lakin (62) was plowing the edges of the interstate and got off the edge to the roadway into a muddy area which pulled the plow truck further off the road. The plow truck was loaded with salt and sunk in the mud, causing the truck to roll to its passenger side.

 

Interstate 91 S was temporarily shut down for a short time while Lyndon Truck Center pulled the plow truck back onto its wheels.

 

The operator reported no injuries and the plow truck sustain minimal damage.

COURT ACTION: No

St Johnsbury/ Plow Truck rollover

