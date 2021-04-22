RE: Traffic Alert / Notification *UPDATE*

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Town of: Derby

*UPDATE*

At this time both lanes of travel are now open. Please drive carefully.

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

The right hand lane of Interstate 91 Southbound in the area of Mile Marker 174.4 will be shut down momentarily, due to a tractor trailer roll over. Department of Motor Vehicle units, and the heavy duty wrecker service are working quickly to clear up the roadway.

Expect a delay in traffic, or seek alternate routes.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Please drive carefully.

