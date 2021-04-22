TxDOT to Open Two New Flyovers on the 183 Flyover Project

AUSTIN — A major milestone will be reached when two new flyovers open to traffic Sunday night, allowing southbound I-35 drivers to bypass the signalized intersection at US 183.

On Sunday, April 25 at 11 p.m., the southbound I-35 to southbound US 183 and southbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyovers will open, providing direct access between the two highways. (see attached map). This work is weather permitting. Here’s a sneak peek at the progress.

“The intersection of I-35 at US 183 is key to the movement of people and goods throughout Central Texas,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT Austin district engineer. “The opening of these two new flyovers will significantly improve mobility and traffic flow throughout the area and reduce congestion along the frontage roads and cross streets for the thousands of people who travel through this interchange every day.”

These new flyovers are part of the I-35 from Rundberg Lane to US 290 East project. The project is adding three new flyovers at the I-35/US 183 interchange and reconstructing the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover. The third new flyover from northbound US 183 to northbound I-35 is currently under construction and is expected to open in fall 2021.

To begin the reconstruction of the northbound I-35 to northbound US 183 flyover, crews will close the existing structure on Sunday, April 25, at 10 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will demolish and reconstruct a portion of the flyover to lessen the incline and reduce delays caused by larger vehicles that use the interchange. Entrance and exit ramps in this area are also being reconfigured to improve merging and weaving along I-35. This work is anticipated to take approximately four months to complete.

To accommodate this reconstruction, a long-term detour will be put in place. Here is a video demonstrating the detour.

This $124.2 million Texas Clear Lanes project began construction in 2018 and is anticipated to be complete in mid-2021. For more information on this project and others under construction, visit My35Construction.