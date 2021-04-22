Katherine Waldron is Endorsed by Trusted Elected Officials

Katherine Waldron for State Representative

Katherine Waldron for State Representative

Katherine Waldron

Katherine Waldron

Candidate for Florida House District 86, Katherine Waldron, has incredible support from local elected officials who understand our community

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine Waldron, Port of Palm Beach District Commissioner, successful businesswoman and longtime steward of the environment, announced her candidacy for the open Florida House of Representatives, District 86, seat.

Democrat Katherine Waldron has a diverse background in policy development, managing multibillion-dollar budgets, promoting economic growth, running a successful business, and advocating on issues ranging from community engagement to environmental protection.

Waldron’s unique experiences, relationships, and skillsets she cultivated over the last several years come at a critical time as Florida continues recovering from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on the physical well-being of residents and economic health of businesses and state and local governments.

Waldron is endorsed by many local elected officials including:
* U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel
* State Representative Emily Slosberg
* Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon
* Palm Beach Port Commissioner Wayne Richards
* Former Palm Beach County Mayor and County Commissioner Shelley Vana
* Former Palm Beach County Mayor and County Commissioner Jeff Koons
* Town of Haverhill Vice Mayor Lawrence Gordon
* West Palm Beach Commissioner Joe Peduzzi
* Former West Palm Beach Commissioner Paula Ryan
* Former Riviera Beach Councilman Bruce Guyton

Waldron is ready to get to work representing Palm Beach County in the legislature by focusing on strengthening state and local economies, bringing good-paying jobs to Palm Beach County, supporting our first responders and frontline workers, increasing investments in safety and learning at our public schools, making healthcare more accessible and affordable, and taking care of our seniors.

Katherine Waldron graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Economics and received her M.B.A from Palm Beach Atlantic University. She has been a resident of Palm Beach County for 20 years. After moving here, Waldron quickly became involved in the community, volunteering and serving on numerous boards and committees, including the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, the Boys and Girls Club, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Palm Beach County Preservation Foundation, West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Coleman Park Revitalization, Condo Board President and WPB Villages Property Owners Association.

Katherine Waldron
Candidate for Florida House District 86
+1 703-371-7910
email us here

You just read:

Katherine Waldron is Endorsed by Trusted Elected Officials

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Katherine Waldron
Candidate for Florida House District 86
+1 703-371-7910
Company/Organization
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Katherine Waldron is Endorsed by Trusted Elected Officials
The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office Recognized for Best Practices in Election Administration
Michelle Oyola McGovern Announces Campaign for Palm Beach County Commission District 6
View All Stories From This Author