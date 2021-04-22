Katherine Waldron is Endorsed by Trusted Elected Officials
Candidate for Florida House District 86, Katherine Waldron, has incredible support from local elected officials who understand our communityWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine Waldron, Port of Palm Beach District Commissioner, successful businesswoman and longtime steward of the environment, announced her candidacy for the open Florida House of Representatives, District 86, seat.
Democrat Katherine Waldron has a diverse background in policy development, managing multibillion-dollar budgets, promoting economic growth, running a successful business, and advocating on issues ranging from community engagement to environmental protection.
Waldron’s unique experiences, relationships, and skillsets she cultivated over the last several years come at a critical time as Florida continues recovering from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on the physical well-being of residents and economic health of businesses and state and local governments.
Waldron is endorsed by many local elected officials including:
* U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel
* State Representative Emily Slosberg
* Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon
* Palm Beach Port Commissioner Wayne Richards
* Former Palm Beach County Mayor and County Commissioner Shelley Vana
* Former Palm Beach County Mayor and County Commissioner Jeff Koons
* Town of Haverhill Vice Mayor Lawrence Gordon
* West Palm Beach Commissioner Joe Peduzzi
* Former West Palm Beach Commissioner Paula Ryan
* Former Riviera Beach Councilman Bruce Guyton
Waldron is ready to get to work representing Palm Beach County in the legislature by focusing on strengthening state and local economies, bringing good-paying jobs to Palm Beach County, supporting our first responders and frontline workers, increasing investments in safety and learning at our public schools, making healthcare more accessible and affordable, and taking care of our seniors.
Katherine Waldron graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Economics and received her M.B.A from Palm Beach Atlantic University. She has been a resident of Palm Beach County for 20 years. After moving here, Waldron quickly became involved in the community, volunteering and serving on numerous boards and committees, including the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, the Boys and Girls Club, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Palm Beach County Preservation Foundation, West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Coleman Park Revitalization, Condo Board President and WPB Villages Property Owners Association.
Katherine Waldron
Candidate for Florida House District 86
+1 703-371-7910
email us here