Laura Meade of Prog Ensemble IZZ to Release New Solo Album 'The Most Dangerous Woman in America' on May 21, 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Meade’s new studio album, The Most Dangerous Woman in America, due on May 21, 2021 on Doone Records, marks Meade’s follow up to her solo debut, 2018’s Remedium and 2019’s Don’t Panic with New York progressive rock septet IZZ.
The Most Dangerous Woman in America, co-written with IZZ bandmate John Galgano between March and December of 2020, explores the story of a woman whose voice was silenced and whose story was all but forgotten by her own country.
“As we wrote the music and lyrics for this album, John and I realized that the concept and story that inspired us was not just the story of one woman, but also the story of all of those who stay true to themselves regardless of the cost,” says Meade.
“There have been so many people throughout history – many of them women – who stand up for themselves, stand up for what they believe in, and experience great pain and suffering for doing so, their memories and voices lost along the way to gossip and rumor. I hope that this album, in some small way, honors and gives voice to the forgotten.”
From the pulsing forward-momentum of “Leaving” to the majesty of “Iconoclast” to the mystery and passion of “Forgive Me,” The Most Dangerous Woman in America explores the sincerity, emotion, and authenticity that so often lie beyond the gossip and sensationalism of fame and celebrity.
“This album was written to honor the forgotten: those whose stories remain untold, whose lives have been neutralized by those with unchecked power,” says Meade.
Meade’s new album features the songs “Burned at the Stake” and the title track, both available on April 23, 2021 for purchase by pre-ordering the full album at izzmusic.bandcamp.com and for streaming on Spotify.
Meade is joined on the album by IZZ members Tom Galgano (Keyboards, Production), Brian Coralian (V-Drums), John Galgano (Bass).
Laura Meade’s The Most Dangerous Woman in America is available for pre-order now on the IZZ Bandcamp page: izzmusic.bandcamp.com (download) and will be available for streaming on all platforms on May 21, 2021. CD and Vinyl versions of the album are also available for pre-order now.
Watch the video for “Burned at the Stake” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2CilfxZ56I
Track Listing:
1. On the Shores of the Seine
2. Leaving
3. Burned at the Stake
4. Iconoclast
5. End of the Road in Hollywood
6. Doesn’t Change a Thing
7. The Most Dangerous Woman in America
8. The Shape of Shock
9. Forgive Me
10. Tell Me, Love
