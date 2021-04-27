IT Recruiting Company Launches New E-Book – The 2021 Digital Acceleration
This E-Book is the ultimate resource in 2021 to help IT professionals gain a clear picture of what technology will shape 2021 and how to navigate you IT career.
We paint a picture of the current state of information technology trends, the software and IT job market, where it's going, and what to expect.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned IT recruiting company, Decide Consulting, is pleased to announce the launch of its new e-book, The 2021 Digital Acceleration, which is specifically written for IT & software professionals and employers. This E-Book is the ultimate resource in 2021 to help IT professionals gain a clear and current picture of technology that will shape 2021 and how to navigate you IT career in it.
Decide Consulting provides IT staffing and software services to companies in Houston and Texas. The company utilizes their proprietary database of over 700,000 IT and software professionals. Decide Consulting developed data science algorithms in their database, allowing them to focus on recruiting the right people first.
In the company's most recent news, Decide Consulting is announcing the launch of its brand-new e-book entitled, The 2021 Digital Acceleration. The book provides readers with a host of information, including overview of the Post-Pandemic job market in Houston, trending IT & Software technologies to embrace, what skills are in demand, what's next for IT careers, and planning your technical career.
'We are very proud of the launch of our informative e-book, says founder of Decide Consulting, David Moise. 'It can be very time consuming and frustrating for IT job seekers and employers to understand job trends, surveys, and other white papers, especially in the post-pandemic era. With this in mind, we've collected all of the pertinent market intelligence readers will need, from numerous reputable sources. We paint a picture of the current state of information technology trends, the software and IT job market, where it's going, and what to expect.’
The 2021 Digital Acceleration is beneficial to IT and software workers to understand:
• What to expect in 2021 as we move to post-pandemic
• What tech skills are in demand
• Ways to get those tech skills, regardless of your experience
• Companies that are expected to be in growth mode
Additionally, the e-book will support IT employers to:
• Understand how technology can help businesses to grow revenue
• Know how to attract the top technical talent
• What the top technical skills will be in a post-pandemic world
• And so much more!
For more information about Decide Consulting, or to download a free copy of The 2021 Digital Acceleration, please visit https://decideconsulting.com
About the Company
Founded and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Decide Consulting has been providing IT staffing and other consulting services to Houston companies since 2003. The company's team of professionals helps organizations to drive results through a variety of services including IT Staffing, Project Management Staffing, Development Staffing, Cyber Security Recruiting, Business Process Mobilization, and Software Exploration.
