Key Housing Announces 'Brilliant Choice' for its SoCal and Orange County Featured Corporate Housing Complex
Key Housing has announced the winner of it SoCal featured listing.
Orange County is often synonymous with Anaheim and Disneyland, but this month's featured listing shows the other, more luxurious side of Orange County.”ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for all of California including Orange County, is proud to announce its winner of the coveted featured listing for April 2021. The 'brilliant choice' is no other than 'City Lights' located at 5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, California.
“Orange County is often synonymous with Anaheim and Disneyland, but this month's featured listing shows the other, more luxurious side of Orange County" explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “Aliso Viejo is an incredible community for a short-term, corporate stay, and one can do no better than 'City Lights' as one's home away from home."
Persons who want to view the listing can visit it at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/city-lights/. This is a community unlike any other in Aliso Viejo—overlooking the retail and nightlife of Aliso Viejo City Lights Town Center—and next to Grand Park, which buzzes with seasonal festivities. The expansive interiors are designed with a thoughtful expression of comfort and luxury, combining modern elegance with smart finishes including Nest thermostats and granite countertops. Ease of living is enhanced with walk-in closets, kitchen pantries and in-home laundry. Tasteful interiors boast white raised panel cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, custom lighting systems, designer paint and much more. Persons who want to expand their search to Orange County corporate housing can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/orange-county/. Even better, those who are looking to visit Orange County for either business or pleasure for a stay that fits with short-term or corporate housing can reach out to Key Housing and its experts. The experts at Key Housing can help find hard-to-find corporate housing throughout Southern California including Orange County and its major cities such as Irvine, Anaheim, and Santa Ana. It should be noted that each community has its own information page on the website, such as the page on Santa Ana corporate housing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/santa-ana/. But the best step is to reach out to a rental consultant who can scour the company's listings and find a best-in-class corporate or short term rental whether for business or pleasure.
