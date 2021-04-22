ZE Invites Participants to Join a Discussion on "The Rise of Analytics and Their Impact in Energy and Freight Markets"
The webinar and panel discussion will be joined by industry and data technology experts from ZE PowerGroup, Vortexa, Argus Media, and Windward.
Learn about the impact of the increased availability of analytics on energy and freight markets.”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology, announces an online panel discussion on "The Rise of Analytics and Their Impact in Energy and Freight Markets" on April 27, 2021, at 3:00 PM BST (7:00 AM PDT).
In light of the changing market trends, data accessibility is one of the most powerful tools in the current day and age. Analytics can help make accurate predictions and prudent decisions while opening the door to new opportunities in the energy and freight industries.
Industry and data technology experts from ZE PowerGroup, Vortexa, Argus Media, and Windward have come forward to discuss the impact of the increased availability of analytics on energy and freight markets. They will also discuss how businesses in this arena can stay up to date in the evolving landscape.
This exclusive webinar presents a golden opportunity for participants to interact with leading experts in the freight, data, risk mitigation, and AI technology industries. They'll be able to:
• Explore the use of data analytics through the lens of seaborne energy trading
• Understand the pricing point of view of freight and seaborne energy
• Learn about the role of risk analytics in the seaborne energy and freight industries
The panel discussion will be moderated by Ron Crean, VP Commercial at Windward. He possesses a wealth of experience developing businesses in 30+ countries in maritime and energy-related fields.
The following industry experts will speak at the panel discussion.
- Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup Inc.
Aiman El-Ramly has actively participated in the energy and commodity industry for over two decades. He has helped Fortune 500 companies scale their business through the strategic use of market data and insights across energy and commodity industries.
-Arthur Richier, Senior Freight Analyst at Vortexa
Holding an MSc in Energy Management, Arthur boasts an impressive background in data analysis, energy, and freight markets.
- Alex Younevitch, Global Head of Freight at Argus Media Inc.
Alex has extensive experience delivering strategizing, editorial coverage, engagement, and adoption of freight and transportation services.
ZE PowerGroup is excited to make the most of this incredible opportunity of highlighting the role of analytics in the advancement of energy and freight markets with industry experts from Vortexa, Argus Media, and Windward. Participants can register for free for this webinar. REGISTER:
To view other ZE webinars, visit - www.ze.com/webinars
About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm by Energy Risk for 2020 and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chart of Energy 50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year and was awarded the 2020 Energy Risk Data House of the Award two years in a row.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
