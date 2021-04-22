ZE Invites Participants to Join a Discussion on "The Rise of Analytics and Their Impact in Energy and Freight Markets"

A joint panel discussion with ZE, Argus Media, Vortexa and Windward

Joint Panel Discussion

The webinar and panel discussion will be joined by industry and data technology experts from ZE PowerGroup, Vortexa, Argus Media, and Windward.

Learn about the impact of the increased availability of analytics on energy and freight markets.”
— Michelle Mollineaux, Manager, Marketing & Business Development
RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a global leader in end-to-end data management and analytics technology, announces an online panel discussion on "The Rise of Analytics and Their Impact in Energy and Freight Markets" on April 27, 2021, at 3:00 PM BST (7:00 AM PDT).

In light of the changing market trends, data accessibility is one of the most powerful tools in the current day and age. Analytics can help make accurate predictions and prudent decisions while opening the door to new opportunities in the energy and freight industries.

Industry and data technology experts from ZE PowerGroup, Vortexa, Argus Media, and Windward have come forward to discuss the impact of the increased availability of analytics on energy and freight markets. They will also discuss how businesses in this arena can stay up to date in the evolving landscape.
This exclusive webinar presents a golden opportunity for participants to interact with leading experts in the freight, data, risk mitigation, and AI technology industries. They'll be able to:
• Explore the use of data analytics through the lens of seaborne energy trading
• Understand the pricing point of view of freight and seaborne energy
• Learn about the role of risk analytics in the seaborne energy and freight industries

The panel discussion will be moderated by Ron Crean, VP Commercial at Windward. He possesses a wealth of experience developing businesses in 30+ countries in maritime and energy-related fields.

The following industry experts will speak at the panel discussion.
- Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup Inc.
Aiman El-Ramly has actively participated in the energy and commodity industry for over two decades. He has helped Fortune 500 companies scale their business through the strategic use of market data and insights across energy and commodity industries.

-Arthur Richier, Senior Freight Analyst at Vortexa
Holding an MSc in Energy Management, Arthur boasts an impressive background in data analysis, energy, and freight markets.

- Alex Younevitch, Global Head of Freight at Argus Media Inc.
Alex has extensive experience delivering strategizing, editorial coverage, engagement, and adoption of freight and transportation services.
ZE PowerGroup is excited to make the most of this incredible opportunity of highlighting the role of analytics in the advancement of energy and freight markets with industry experts from Vortexa, Argus Media, and Windward. Participants can register for free for this webinar. REGISTER:

To view other ZE webinars, visit - www.ze.com/webinars

About ZE PowerGroup (ZE)
Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.

ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm by Energy Risk for 2020 and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chart of Energy 50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the second year and was awarded the 2020 Energy Risk Data House of the Award two years in a row.

ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+18669441469 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

ZE Invites Participants to Join a Discussion on "The Rise of Analytics and Their Impact in Energy and Freight Markets"

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+18669441469 ext.
Company/Organization
ZE PowerGroup
130 - 5920 No Two Road, BC
Richmond, British Columbia, V7C 4R9
Canada
+1 604-244-1469
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets. ZE is the winner of the 2020 Stratus Award for Private Cloud Computing and was awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award for the second year in a row. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com

ZE Newsroom

More From This Author
ZE Invites Participants to Join a Discussion on "The Rise of Analytics and Their Impact in Energy and Freight Markets"
General Index Oil Price Benchmarks Now Available through ZEMA™, ZE PowerGroup’s Data Management Platform
ZE PowerGroup Declared one of the Top Small & Medium Employers for 2021 & Canada's Best Employers for Recent Graduates
View All Stories From This Author