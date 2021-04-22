I-580 Local Street Closures Announced for NDOT Reno Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing overnight closures of Second Street and Kietzke Lane underneath Interstate 580 beginning April 26 as part of continuing Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

SECOND STREET INTERCHANGE CLOSURE

Bridge girders, or steel bridge supports, will be installed in preparation to widen the southbound I-580 bridge over Second Street by approximately 120 feet. Detours will be posted. Business access will remain available, including to Walmart. Pedestrian through-traffic will be escorted through the closure via free shuttle. - Overnight closure of Second Street underneath I-580 between Reservation Road and I-580 northbound off-ramp 8p.m. to 6a.m. nightly April 26, April 29 and May 3. - Second Street reduced to one lane in each direction overnight 8p.m. to 6a.m. April 27 and 28. - Southbound I-580 off ramp to Second Street closed April 26, April 29 and May 3 from 3p.m. to 6a.m. - Southbound I-580 ramps to Second Street closed April 26, April 29 and May 3 from 8p.m. to 6a.m. Detour via Mill Street to access Second Street.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge widening. Detours will be posted. Kietzke Lane closed underneath I-580 between Kuenzli Lane and Galletti Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. weekdays April 25 to May 7.

CONTINUING SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight April 25 through April 30 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. (additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022): - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 - Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395

Southbound I-580 ramps to Mill Street intermittently closed from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Sundays through Fridays through atleast June 2021.

Other surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wpcontent/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m.

Schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.