StoreSMART’s COVID-19 Medical and Vaccine Card Holder: A Safe Way to Keep Valuable Vaccination Data Protected
ROCHESTER, NY—As schools, sports arenas, and other public venues ease COVID-19 restrictions, the flimsy paper card issued at the time of vaccination may increasingly be requested as proof of immunization. So, how best to keep this valuable record safe? StoreSMART offers the perfect solution—the COVID-19 Medical and Vaccine Card Holder, an inexpensive, easy-to-use, see-through plastic pocket.
The StoreSMART Medical and Vaccine Card Holder keeps proof of vaccination cards fully protected, easily visible, and free from destructive accidents and spills. Just slip the card into the clear plastic pocket and conveniently remove as necessary.
“It’s more failsafe than lamination,” says Reenie Feingold, CEO and founder of StoreSMART. “While lamination could possibly damage some cards printed on thermal labels, or perhaps make them illegible, StoreSMART’s Medical and Vaccine Card Holder keeps the cards intact, fully readable and totally protected, whether in a wallet, pocket, or purse. It’s also easy to remove the card in the future, should additional information about a booster shot be necessary to add.”
Vaccinated individuals might want to take a few additional steps to safeguard their records. Feingold echoes recommendations by the CDC and other health professionals that vaccinated individuals take a picture of their card and e-mail it to themselves, plus store a photocopy of the card safely in home files.
StoreSMART’s Medical and Vaccine Card Holders have additional practical uses, too. They can help organize insurance information, social security cards, medical information, or appointment cards; or safely hold credit cards, driver’s licenses, tickets, cash, and other small items.
The 3 3/8” x 4 3/8” pockets have a 3” x 4” interior capacity. They are made of 8-gauge crystal clear vinyl for ultimate visibility and open on the short side with a ¼” lip.
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@storesmart.com or call 800-424-1011 x 9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011. x 9208
