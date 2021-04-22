IPS Packaging & Automation Joins Sustainable Packaging Coalition
Packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation announces that they are now a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging supply and automated equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) is pleased to announce that the company is now a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC).
IPS Packaging & Automation has long been committed to various sustainability causes, including reducing packaging material waste and helping customers utilize recycled supplies as much as possible. The company seeks out environmentally friendly processes and still continues to push further. This commitment goes hand-in-hand with the mission of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, which is to “bring packaging sustainability stakeholders together to catalyze actionable improvements to packaging systems and lend an authoritative voice on issues related to packaging sustainability.” IPS Packaging & Automation looks forward to helping the SPC continue its mission and contributing to these important conversations surrounding the field of packaging sustainability.
When asked about the company’s decision to become a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, IPS Packaging & Automation CEO Derrick Murdock stated, “as a company, we are always seeking effective and innovative ways to benefit the natural world around us. The SPC’s vision for sustainable packaging aligns very closely with our own and we are excited to learn as much as we can about new, more environmentally friendly packaging methods. Additionally, we look forward to sharing our practices and experiences with the Coalition and its members in order to create a sustainable future where all packaging supplies and processes have a positive impact on our environment.”
The Sustainable Packaging Coalition strives for a future in which all packaging meets the following criteria:
Non-toxic
Responsibly Sourced
Optimized for Efficiency
Effectively Recovered
Low Impact
Since its inception in 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation has tackled many of these goals head on. These include offering a variety of eco-friendly packaging supplies, such as recycled corrugate, biodegradable films, curbside recyclable cold chain materials, green poly mailers, molded pulp made from 100% post-consumer waste, and cornstarch-based foams, as well as providing easily accessible recycling options for customers in their pallet program. Further, the company employs a team of highly-trained packaging engineers who specialize in finding innovative and cost-effective custom solutions for their clients. For additional reading, IPS Packaging & Automation invites all partners to review the following information:
https://www.ipack.com/sustainable-packaging
Marketing Department
IPS Packaging & Automation
+ +1 800-277-7007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook