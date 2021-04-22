Qspray.com Acquires Buzz Duster Inc., to Better Serve the Pest Control Industry
Buzz Duster is the best tool of its kind on the market and we plan to vastly expand its distribution and use by pest control professionals.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qspray.com, a leading pest control equipment distributor, has acquired the assets of Buzz Duster Inc., creator of the industry’s premier long-reach pesticide duster.
— Andrew Greess, President of Quality and Equipment Spray
Buzz Duster is a commercial-grade dusting tool with multiple attachments designed to allow pest professionals to safely and easily treat areas up to 20’ high.
Andrew Greess, President of Qspray.com, commented “Technicians no longer need to take risks climbing up ladders to reach those hard-to-treat areas. Buzz Duster is the best tool of its kind on the market and we plan to vastly expand its distribution and use by pest control professionals.”
Greess said that plans for the product include: a significant price reduction, expanded availability through the existing pest control distribution network, increased distributor support, as well as availability of replacement parts to support the industry. Pest control distributors are encouraged to reach out for further details.
About Qspray.com
Qspray is a globally recognized, leading pest control equipment supplier. Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Qspray is dedicated to providing pest control companies the hard-to-find equipment, components, parts and repair kits needed to keep equipment in service, technicians productive and pest control companies profitable.
For more information, please contact your Pest Control Distributor or visit www.qspray.com/.
