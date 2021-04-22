Virtual public input meeting available April 29 on proposed improvements to Highway 8 Shared-Use Path in Stanley

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A virtual public input meeting will be available April 29 on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvements to Highway 8 Shared-Use Path from Second Avenue Southeast to 63rd Street Northwest and from Sixth Street Southeast to 81st Avenue Northwest in Stanley.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and Brosz Engineering Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by May 14, 2021 to:

Donovan Breen Brosz Engineering, Inc. PO Box 178 Stanley, ND 58784 Email: donovanb@broszengineering.com

with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Donovan Breen, (701) 628-3340, donovanb@broszengineering.com

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.