PSC Sets New Rates for Utilities, Inc. of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) completed its rate case for Utilities, Inc. of Florida (UIF), one of the state’s largest water and wastewater companies. The Commission’s decision permits UIF to continue distributing safe drinking water to its 27 systems and safely collecting, treating and discharging wastewater. “Water and wastewater rates need to be fair and reasonable, and they must also generate the necessary revenue to handle the utility’s service challenges—meeting current regulations and replacing and expanding infrastructure,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “The Commission’s process has been transparent. We heard from hundreds of UIF customers and interested parties, and analyzed thousands of pages of documents. Our decision reflects the public interest, providing the investments necessary for UIF to continue to provide reliable service at fair and reasonable prices.” The PSC determined the quality of service is satisfactory for most UIF systems but took issue with the quality of service for three systems—Pennbrooke, Sanlando (Wekiva Hunt Club), and Mid-County—classifying it as unsatisfactory. As a result, the Commission reduced UIF’s Return on Equity (ROE) by 15 basis points. UIF’s approved revenue increase is $1.70 million for water and $4.64 million for wastewater. The PSC also approved a 9.75 percent ROE for rate setting purposes. A typical UIF residential customer’s monthly bill, using 3,000 gallons of water, will be $17.74, compared to the utility’s requested final bill of $18.84. A typical monthly residential wastewater bill, using 3,000 gallons, will be $48.70 compared to the utility’s requested final bill of $52.42. A small rate decrease for customers will also occur following the expiration of UIF’s four-year rate case expense recovery period. For the UIF case, the PSC held five virtual customer service hearings—three in December 2020 and two in January 2021. Customers could access the live-streamed service hearings on the internet, and hearing transcripts are also available in the docket file. A technical hearing was held on February 2-3, 2021 virtually in Tallahassee. UIF provides water and wastewater service to 27 systems in 10 counties: Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Seminole. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.