UAS Magazine Announces 2021 UAS Summit & Expo
Produced by UAS Magazine, UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine announced this week the dates for the 15th annual UAS Summit & Expo, the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event, produced by UAS Magazine. Taking place October 13-14, 2021 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the 2021 event, focused on both small and large unmanned aircraft systems – will feature industry and military leaders, UAV manufacturers, payload providers, designers, and commercial operators with the most important insight of today’s UAS world.
“The state of North Dakota is known as one of the major industry hubs for commercial UAS activity,” says Keith Lund, president and CEO at Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation. “We expect the enthusiasm and excitement from previous events to carry over to the 2021 expo, with even more notable companies joining the conversation on the North Dakota UAS industry.”
The 2021 program will provide in-depth analysis and timely presentations from 75-plus speakers focused on the following for both small and large unmanned aircraft systems:
• The latest technological offerings
• New product launches
• Special presentations from members of Congress
• The most current software packages available
• Commercialization and economic opportunities
• FAA regulatory updates
• Northern Plains Test Site development and opportunities
The Summit, taking place in what many have called the “Silicon Valley of Drones," offers the most open airspace in the country, vast tracts of farmland, infrastructure to test on and the nation’s first unmanned aircraft degree program. Because of all the activity in the region, UAS Magazine and the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation believe having the conference in North Dakota is the best location for an event like this. The location provides an outstanding opportunity for companies and policymakers to connect in a state that fully supports and invests in the UAS industry.
“This year’s UAS Summit will demonstrate the outstanding job North Dakota has done to become a leader in the UAS industry,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing, and sales at UAS Magazine. “Many of the companies exhibiting and attending the Summit are recognized as significantly successful players in the commercialization of the UAS industry.”
About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine exclusively highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.
