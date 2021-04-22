Cricket protein brand Gymsect empowers consumers with sustainable actions to help global reforestation.
Gymsect, a global sustainable cricket protein company, announced a partnership with One Tree Planted today to plant 50,000 trees for landscape restoration.
Working with One Tree Planted is a great fit for Gymsect. We empower our customers to take action and build awareness for global reforestation efforts.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For every social share of Gymsect's sustainability card, Gymsect will plant one tree.
"Working with One Tree Planted is a great fit for Gymsect. We empower our customers to take action and build awareness for reforestation efforts." Gymsect co-founder, Jan-Michael Britten. "Sustainability is at the core of our business model, and it's great to have another way to give back and help the environment."
The objectives of this new partnership include:
• Supporting global reforestation efforts
• Empowering consumers with sustainable actions
• Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration
Planting trees is one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink and provide habitat to over 80 per cent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also offer tremendous social impacts by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities devastated by environmental damage.
"We're excited for the opportunity to work with cricket protein company Gymsect on such an impactful project," said One Tree Planted founder and Chief Environmental Evangelist, Matt Hill. "We admire the company's commitment to planting a tree for every social share engagement. It's a prime example of how sustainable brands can make positive change for our planet."
The partnership is designed to be simple for customers to get involved in global reforestation. For every social share of the Gymsect sustainability card, the company will give $1 to One Tree Planted to plant one tree in the customer's name. The trees are planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where there has been deforestation. To learn more about this partnership, please visit the Gymsect website.
WHO WE ARE
CUTTING-EDGE NUTRITION
We are the UK's leading producer of the highest-grade alternative protein powders available on today's market.
Founded to replace the over-reliance and unnecessary dependence on traditional animal-based protein sources.
Natural whole foods help you build and retain lean muscle, lose weight, and live a healthy, well-balanced, conscientious lifestyle.
As the world evolves and the population soars, humankind is having to reevaluate the foods we consume. Insect consumption in the west will increase to become a staple of our diets.
Crickets, in particular, are becoming renowned as the best alternative protein source due to their sustainability and superior health profile.
As plant proteins rise in popularity, so will insect-based ones.
OUR MISSION
SUSTAINABLE SPORTS NUTRITION
At GYMSECT, we want to help break down the taboo surrounding crickets and help people transition over to eating them.
That is why we have formulated our unique range of products. They merge the best of the insect and plant kingdoms to ensure a better you and a better planet.
It's time for change… Please help us to spread this fantastic lifestyle choice and be part of the future. For every social share, we plant one tree to preserve our planet for generations to come.
About One Tree Planted
One tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and experts to impact nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org
