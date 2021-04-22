The Sun Company Offers Strategic Solutions for the Leaders Summit on Climate
Diversified renewable solutions can help world leaders manifest the goals set at the Earth Day summit.TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communities are thrilled to see life slowly return to normal after a grueling year of lockdowns, but the world cannot afford a return to normal when it comes to carbon emissions and climate change. Today, April 22, the White House kicks off a two-day virtual summit for world leaders to discuss collective approaches to emission reductions, transformational technologies, climate-related security and carbon-neutral economies that create jobs and protect livelihoods.
Ahead of the summit, President Biden encouraged leaders to outline how their countries will contribute to stronger climate ambition. The Sun Company joins this conversation with three key recommendations for what governments, companies and citizens can do to help protect the planet and our collective future.
Renewable Energy
Diversified renewable energy is the future already unfolding in the present. Governments can help accelerate this change with a commitment to invest in next-gen technology, implement renewable energy solutions for its own operations and offer incentives for its citizens to do the same. This can include transitioning to all-electric vehicle fleets, expanding the number of charging stations and decentralizing energy with microgrids that utilize geothermal and solar technology. World leaders should also invest in climate literacy by educating the public on how renewable solutions can improve their lives in areas such as health, food security, weather events, and clean air and water.
Global Food Systems
Just as automobile owners should rethink what they drive, society needs to rethink what we eat and how we produce it. According to London-based policy institute Chatham House, the global food system contributes about 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions, with the majority coming from livestock production. Investing in healthier ways to grow food can go a long way in reducing unhealthy emissions that impact climate change. For example, regenerative agriculture helps reduce carbon output and improve the water cycle by rebuilding organic matter and restoring degraded biodiversity in the soil, while reductions in livestock-related land use provide more opportunity for carbon sequestration strategies like afforestation and reforestation. The public can also help with even modest shifts to more plant-based diets.
Modern Infrastructure
Governments must always invest in building and restoring infrastructure, and world leaders should treat such investments as an opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint. The American Jobs Plan (a.k.a. The White House infrastructure plan) is an example of policy that invests in renewable technology, retrofitting homes and buildings, and modernizing public transit for increased participation. Even basic projects like building new roads, bridges and tunnels can have a long-term positive effect when done strategically. Infrastructure that includes renewable energy and food-system upgrades can contribute to a diversified approach to solving the climate crisis.
"We must start taking steps towards planet reclamation by choosing alternatives to the status quo; alternatives that are life-giving and democratizing at their essence." says Joley Michaelson, CEO of The Sun Company.
The Sun Company enthusiastically supports these efforts by offering renewable solutions and helping implement global strategies to help the world achieve a new normal in climate health. For more information on renewable solutions for your home or business, please contact info@thesuncompany.us.
