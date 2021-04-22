Woodland Park High School Offers Various Early College Options
Our WPHS early college options meet the academic needs of our Panther students beyond what is offered through a traditional high school classroom.
There are still a number of unoccupied seats available in all WPHS Early College classes.
"WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Park High School (WPHS) has recently expanded their early college opportunities offering students a wide range of post-secondary courses.
— Kevin Burr, WPHS Principal
Early college options now include -
● Advanced Placement (AP) Courses
● Concurrent Enrollment
● Dual Enrollment
● Career Start
As well as ASCENT (Accelerating Students through Concurrent Enrollment) a fifth-year high school program with Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC); a specialized, off-campus higher education dual enrollment option for qualified high school seniors with the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS); and an off high school campus higher education transfer program for eligible high school juniors and seniors where classes may be taken at UCCS, PPCC, or at another accredited college or university.
Students enrolled in college level courses must meet all prerequisites including a college placement exam if required, complete college enrollment paperwork, and in some cases pay associated college fees. All coursework must be applicable to earning a degree or certificate and credits earned are transcripted through the partner college or university and should be transferable to most colleges and universities across the country.
“Our WPHS early college options meet the academic needs of our Panther students beyond what is offered through a traditional high school classroom,” said Kevin Burr, WPHS Principal. “We have continued the expansion of choice opportunities for our students, while building awareness of the unique high school programs already being offered and creating a positive reputation in our community by demonstrating the complexity and breadth of our new student programming.”
Throughout the early college opportunities, college courses can only be selected with the approval of the student’s counselor, must reflect the student’s Individual Career and Academic Plan (ICAP), and must coincide with stated post-secondary goals.
AP offerings include AP English literature and language courses, a variety of math, science, and computer courses, as well as psychology and government/politics. Concurrent enrollment courses available to students with no cost for tuition include English, a variety of math options, history, social studies and science choices.
“Collegiate level courses are inherently taught at a level above high school courses. Grading procedures follow the procedures established by the credit issuing institution (college or university or College Board/AP),” said Cindy Gannon, assistant principal of WPHS. “Our dual enrollment courses can be taken with UCCS or Metro State University (Denver), at a reduced credit hour cost. The UCCS courses including engineering paths.
“Career Start is a junior/senior high school program that allows eligible juniors/seniors to take a year or two of college classes at PPCC”, explained Gannon. “Many Career Start students complete certificates while attending WPHS. The training sessions are conducted in classrooms, laboratories, and community agencies. To qualify for Career Start, students must be on track to graduate in their graduation year and have an excellent attendance and behavior record. Coursework includes training in popular fields like automotive, culinary arts, cyber security, early childhood education, graphic design, vet tech and others.”
“There are still a number of unoccupied seats available in all WPHS Early College classes,” said Burr. “In addition to various scholarship opportunities that we encourage students, parents and guardians to fully explore.”
An overview of the WPHS early college options can be reviewed at https://wpsdk12.org/wphs/hs-early-college-options. Any questions or comments may be directed to the Woodland Park School District via email to mediacontact@wpsdk12.org or by calling (719) 686-2000.
