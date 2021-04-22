Overwhelmed with all the online courses and coaches? Check out Your Entrepreneur Resources Connect
USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of online courses, coaches and service providers have skyrocketed in popularity. Given the lockdown requirements during the Coronavirus pandemic, online learning and hiring remotely have now very much been accepted into the mainstream.
It’s easy to see the benefits of taking education virtually and seeking help online. It is a more flexible, versatile and, in most cases, low-cost way of taking your skills to the next level.
While it’s great to see the useful online courses, coaches, service providers, SaaS softwares, tools and resources on all areas from business and personal development to hobbies, it has also become overwhelming.
If you were to search for entrepreneur resources online, you will likely run into countless options, confused about what to go with. Shiny object syndrome and the fear of missing out are very real! If you are an entrepreneur, small business owner or one in the making, you probably have encountered this overwhelm. This is where Your Entrepreneur Resources comes in.
Inside Your Entrepreneur Resources Connect, you can find coaches, online courses, books, mentors and service providers that are right for you and your business. You can easily use the filter feature to find the resources that match your criteria and budget. Not just the big names of the industry, but small business owners and entrepreneurs that are able to provide actionable resources, tips and strategies are featured inside the library.
Every single resource that is introduced has been tested, proved and vouched for by Your Entrepreneur Resources team, filled with entrepreneurs just like you, providing the most honest and genuine reviews. The team aims to use their voice to help fellow entrepreneurs filter out all the noise.
About Your Entrepreneur Resources
Venese Lau is the founder of Your Entrepreneur Resources. She is a serial entrepreneur and best-selling author based in Tokyo, Japan. She has been running all kinds of businesses since she was 19 and when the pandemic hit, she turned online to help and assist fellow entrepreneurs in their businesses. During the process, she encountered confused and overwhelmed entrepreneurs left and right.
How are you able to choose the right course, coach, service provider, book, template, membership, software or resource for yourself with all the options out there?
To help fellow entrepreneurs navigate the online space, Venese started Your Entrepreneur Resources, a platform and Podcast & YouTube show, connecting entrepreneurs and solopreneurs with the right courses, coaches, software, tools and resources without all the overwhelm or tech-confusion.
Media Manager
It’s easy to see the benefits of taking education virtually and seeking help online. It is a more flexible, versatile and, in most cases, low-cost way of taking your skills to the next level.
While it’s great to see the useful online courses, coaches, service providers, SaaS softwares, tools and resources on all areas from business and personal development to hobbies, it has also become overwhelming.
If you were to search for entrepreneur resources online, you will likely run into countless options, confused about what to go with. Shiny object syndrome and the fear of missing out are very real! If you are an entrepreneur, small business owner or one in the making, you probably have encountered this overwhelm. This is where Your Entrepreneur Resources comes in.
Inside Your Entrepreneur Resources Connect, you can find coaches, online courses, books, mentors and service providers that are right for you and your business. You can easily use the filter feature to find the resources that match your criteria and budget. Not just the big names of the industry, but small business owners and entrepreneurs that are able to provide actionable resources, tips and strategies are featured inside the library.
Every single resource that is introduced has been tested, proved and vouched for by Your Entrepreneur Resources team, filled with entrepreneurs just like you, providing the most honest and genuine reviews. The team aims to use their voice to help fellow entrepreneurs filter out all the noise.
About Your Entrepreneur Resources
Venese Lau is the founder of Your Entrepreneur Resources. She is a serial entrepreneur and best-selling author based in Tokyo, Japan. She has been running all kinds of businesses since she was 19 and when the pandemic hit, she turned online to help and assist fellow entrepreneurs in their businesses. During the process, she encountered confused and overwhelmed entrepreneurs left and right.
How are you able to choose the right course, coach, service provider, book, template, membership, software or resource for yourself with all the options out there?
To help fellow entrepreneurs navigate the online space, Venese started Your Entrepreneur Resources, a platform and Podcast & YouTube show, connecting entrepreneurs and solopreneurs with the right courses, coaches, software, tools and resources without all the overwhelm or tech-confusion.
Media Manager
Your Entrepreneur Resources
hi@yourentrepreneurresources.com