Harky’s Chimney & Home Services Received 2021 Houston Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harky’s Chimney and Home Services, LLC (“Harky’s”), has been selected for the 2021 Houston Award in the Chimney Sweep category by the Houston Award Program.
Each year, the Houston Award Program identifies companies they believe have achieved exceptional success in enhancing the positive image of small business in their community and business category. Houston Award Program states “These exceptional companies help make the Houston area a great place to live, work and play.”
The Houston Award Program was established to recognize the best local businesses in the . Our and works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. The organization’s mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
About Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC
Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC ("Harky's") is a chimney sweep and home services company in Texas and Florida - operating in many of the major cities in each state. We operate under the Harky's Chimney & Home Services primarily for the residential customer and Apartment Chimney Sweeps for multi-family property managers. We are an award-winning firm and perform all service with Quality, Precision and Care. We also have some of the longer warranties in our area thanks to our superior work.
Professional designations at the firm include the highly-coveted CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep and a CSIA-Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician.
The owner is also an Executive Board Member for the South Central Hearth, Patio & BBQ Association (SCHPBA) and a member of the National HPBA Governmental Affairs Committee.
Contact Information:
Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC
(855) 542-7597 / (855) 5-HARKYS
info@harkyschimney.com
http://www.harkyschimney.com
Todd Harkrider
Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC
+1 8555427597
email us here
