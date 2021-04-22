San Antonio Magazine Announces Harky’s Chimney As A Finalist For Its Inaugural Home & Design Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harky’s Chimney and Home Services, LLC (“Harky’s”), a chimney, fireplace and home services firm operating in many of the major cities in Texas and Florida – was announced as a Finalist for San Antonio Magazine Inaugural Home & Design Awards “Fireplace Transformation” category.
Architecture and interior design professionals from around the country selected the top finalists in 29 categories for San Antonio Magazine’s first Home & Design Awards. Judges of the competition included Netflix’s Queer Eye interior design guru Bobby Berk, HGTV star Nicole Curtis, interior designers Allison Crawford, Kayla Cooper, Barrie Spang, and Lee Starke, as well as architects Brad Engelsman and Kinley Puzey. The Inaugural Home & Design Awards was presented by Keller Williams.
About Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC
Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC ("Harky's") is a chimney sweep and home services company in Texas and Florida - operating in many of the major cities in each state. We operate under the Harky's Chimney & Home Services primarily for the residential customer and Apartment Chimney Sweeps for multi-family property managers. We are an award-winning firm and perform all service with Quality, Precision and Care. We also have some of the longer warranties in our area thanks to our superior work.
Professional designations at the firm include the highly-coveted CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep and a CSIA-Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician.
The owner is also an Executive Board Member for the South Central Hearth, Patio & BBQ Association (SCHPBA) and a member of the National HPBA Governmental Affairs Committee.
Contact Information:
Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC
(855) 542-7597 / (855) 5-HARKYS
info@harkyschimney.com
http://www.harkyschimney.com
Todd Harkrider
