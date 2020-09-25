Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC Promotes National Fireplace Month
Most chimney fires are preventable. Having your fireplace and chimney inspected on a regular basis by a professional will help homeowners stay safe.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harky’s Chimney celebrates the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association’s (HPBA) National Fireplace Month during the month of October. Harky’s Chimney is a leading chimney services company in major cities in Texas and has recently expanded to the state of Florida.
— Todd Harkrider
“Most chimney fires are preventable. Having your fireplace and chimney inspected on a regular basis by a professional will help homeowners stay safe," according to Todd Harkrider, Managing Member of Harky’s Chimney.
Harky’s Chimney is also an award-winning firm and prides itself on contemporary remodels of the fireplace surround, including adding another fireplace in the home. There are many new products on the market today to cater to the homeowner’s specific needs – from both a style and budget perspective.
Some tips for enjoying fireplaces and hearth products safely:
• GENERAL TIPS:
• Have the fireplace and chimney inspected annually by a professional, and cleaned as necessary. This is to ensure it’s clear of obstructions and creosote to prevent a fire. Being free of obstructions not only entails looking at the fireplace specifically but also the chimney area which could have animals and debris buildup in it.
• Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of flammable materials – such as furniture, books, newspapers, etc. Three feet away is a good rule of thumb.
• Make family members and guests aware that the fireplace, stove, or insert can be very hot and to keep an appropriate distance.
• Never leave the fireplace unattended given a small incident could lead to the major hazard very quickly.
• Fully understand how your fireplace works. If you don’t know how to use your fireplace properly always ask the fireplace and chimney professional to show you upon arrival.
• Fireplaces remain hot even after they are turned off, so continue to use caution until the fireplace is completely cooled.
• Install a carbon monoxide detector near your fireplace or stove
• WOODBURNING FIREPLACES/STOVES
• If you are burning wood, ensure the fireplace has a safety barrier screen to help prevent embers from exiting the firebox, ensure the damper is open to help prevent smoke filling up your home and remove ash from the firebox between fires as build up can restrict airflow and cause smoke.
• Burn only dry, seasoned firewood. Freshly cut, or green, wood is hard to ignite, produces less heat than dry, seasoned wood and increases the likelihood of creosote - which is a leading cause of chimney fires.
• GAS FIREPLACES/GAS LOGS
• All gas fireplaces should have a safety barrier screen on the glass – these screens reduce the risk of serious burns by preventing skin from coming into direct contact with the glass.
• If using vented logs, clamp your fireplace damper into the open position so it never closes while burning to ensure proper ventilation. If burning vent-free logs for more than an hour, crack a window open to help replace the oxygen burned by the vent-free logs in your home.
To schedule an inspection or cleaning, give Harky’s Chimney a call at 855-542-7597 (855-5-HARKYS), or email us at info@harkyschimney.com.
About Harky’s Chimney & Home Services, LLC
Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC ("Harky's") is a fireplace and chimney service company in Texas, and more recently Florida, that utilizes leading technology. We are an award-winning firm and perform all service with Quality, Precision and Care. We also have some of the longer warranties in our area thanks to our superior work.
Professional designations at the firm include the highly-coveted CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep and a CSIA-Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician.
The owner is also a Board of Director (Treasurer) for the South Central Hearth, Patio & BBQ Association (SCHPBA) and a member of the National HPBA Governmental Affairs Committee.
Contact Information
Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC
(855) 542-7597 / (855) 5-HARKYS
info@harkyschimney.com
www.harkyschimney.com
Todd Harkrider
Harky's Chimney & Home Services, LLC
+1 855-542-7597
